AngelBlock, DeFi protocol for crypto-native fundraising, announces it’s Startup Grant Program and platform launch

KuCoin becomes flagship CEX to host Ethereum merger events
Leading global crypto exchange KuCoin will launch a number of events related to the Ethereum merge, which will enable users to learn more about this critical Ethereum update, including possible investment opportunities. With this announcement, KuCoin becomes the flagship CEX to host Ethereum merge-related events in support of Ethereum ecosystem...
XT lists LOVELY, a novel exchange token on Binance Smart Chain
XT.COM, the first social digital asset exchange platform, announced the listing of Lovely Inu ($LOVELY). The LOVELY/Tether trading pair launched on September 3 according to a press release. The new listing aims to offer users an immersive, safe experience with a competitive trading edge. To be eligible for trading, users...
Ethereum gathers steam for Merge, ENS domains rise and stakers patiently wait
As we get closer and closer to one of the biggest events in the brief history of cryptocurrency – the Ethereum Merge – there are a number of metrics which are suggesting activity is picking up across the space. Ethereum Name Service. The first is the Ethereum Name...
Mining revenue suggests Bitcoin is ready to move, but ONLY if macro environment co-operates
I jumped on-chain and noticed a key indicator – miner revenue – suggests that Bitcoin may be prepping for an upward move. But in isolation, this means nothing. Sample size for Bitcoin is too small, with the current environment the only macro bear market it has seen since launch in 2009.
