PANARIN MISSED ROSTER CHANGES OVER SUMMER AFTER DITCHING TECHNOLOGY AND LIVING OFF THE LAND
Artemi Panarin may have one of the most lucrative contracts in the NHL, but he spent some of his summer living like he was penniless. Panarin has emerged after being very quiet in Russian media all summer, despite the fact that he usually does a few interviews while he's at home. During the exchange with a reporter, Panarin was asked if he followed the changes to his team through free agency and the trades that have come along.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
JIMMY VESEY SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT WITH FORMER CLUB
Jimmy Vesey will have an opportunity to earn a contract with one of his former clubs this Fall. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed the unrestricted free agent forward to a professional tryout contract. Vesey will attend training camp with the Rangers and will likely feature in the majority of their six pre-season games later this month.
OTTAWA SENATORS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
RANGERS 1ST-ROUNDER NILS LUNDKVIST LIKELY WON'T REPORT TO CAMP, FRUSTRATED WITH ROLE
We're still a couple of weeks out from training camps officially getting underway for the upcoming NHL season, but there's already word of at least one player who intends to sit it out unless he's moved. Nils Lundkvist, a New York Rangers' 1st round draft pick in 2018, has reportedly told the team he won't be there for camp, and they need to move him before it starts.
TAGE THOMPSON REVEALS CHANGES HE MADE DURING BREAKOUT CAMPAIGN
Tage Thompson had an incredible season in '21-22, nearly quintupling his career high in points from the year prior. His 68-point season netted him a fat payday, having signed a monster $50 million extension with the Buffalo Sabres the other day. But what changed? How was Thompson able to nearly...
SUBBAN'S AGENT SAYS HE HAS NO DEAL AND NO CONTACT WITH FORMER TEAM
Just weeks away from NHL training camps getting under way in preparation for the 2022-23 season, and veteran defenceman P.K. Subban still doesn't have a contract. Subban became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this summer, and given the sharp decline in his game, it wasn't expected that he'd sign anywhere long-term and/or for big money. However, Subban on a short-term low-cost option could be beneficial for a few teams. There were some rumours that the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted Subban into the NHL, might be interested in having him on a one-year deal. If that's the case, Subban's agent says they haven't reached out.
TWO METRO DIVISION TEAMS REPORTEDLY IN ON CANUCKS' J.T. MILLER
The Vancouver Canucks are under the gun regarding star forward J.T. Miller, as Miller's agent has said that once the season starts contract negotiations will cease to continue. So, unless they can agree to a deal, the odds of J.T. Miller being traded are quite high. The question then becomes, where to?
JETS SIGN 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR 2022-23 SEASON
The Winnipeg Jets announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with 15-year NHL veteran Sam Gagner. Gagner, 33, was originally selected sixth overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. The London (Ontario) native has appeared in 967 career regular season games with Edmonton (two separate stints), Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver and Detroit.
DEVILS CAPTAIN NICO HISCHIER MAKES BOLD PREDICTION FOR HIS TEAM IN 2022-23
As the NHL Media Tour rolls on in Paris, we get to hear from all the league's best and brightest European players, learning more and more about the players we love to watch. Nico Hischier, captain of the New Jersey Devils, has led a rocky career so far, but his poise under duress coupled with his natural predisposition for leadership led to him being trusted with the 'C' at just 22 years old; making him one of the youngest captains in NHL history.
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKING STRONG PUSH FOR TWO RANGERS PROSPECTS
Just the other day, New York sports' writing legend Larry Brooks reported that New York Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist has no intentions of reporting to camp this summer. Naturally, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders, suggesting possible landing spots for the young Swede. Another issue facing the Rangers' prospect pipeline, is the fate of Russian standout Vitaly Kravtsov, who New York drafted 9th overall in 2018. The Rangers have yet to work out a long-term solution for Kravtsov, leading many to suspect that he won't be a Ranger for long.
THE HAMBURGLAR'S NHL CAREER APPEARS OVER, SIGNS WITH KHL CLUB
Andrew Hammond stormed onto the NHL scene after spending four years at Bowling Green State University and two seasons in the AHL. His notorious 20-1-2 run to start his NHL career still vibrantly lives in league lore, as he posted a 1.79 GAA and .941 SV% in his first 24 games, sealing a playoff spot for the Ottawa Senators.
J.T. MILLER AND THE CANUCKS AGREE TO BIG NEW CONTRACT
J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a contract extension that is meant to keep the 29-year-old in the city for a long time. The forward has signed on with the Canucks for another seven years, and he'll make some very good money along the way. In all,...
BLUES SIGN 325-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
With hockey season right around the corner, teams are beginning to invite unrestricted free agents to training camp on professional tryout contracts. On Thursday, the St. Louis Blues announced that they've signed unrestricted free agent forward Tyler Pitlick to a professional tryout contract and said that he will join the team later this month in preparation for training camp.
JAMES NEAL SIGNS NHL TRYOUT AFTER NEARLY POINT-PER-GAME AHL SEASON
James 'the Real Deal' Neal has signed a PTO with the Columbus Blue Jackets, per CapFriendly. The Blue Jackets are pretty deep on the wings, and they are tight to the salary cap, with only $416,000 according to CapFriendly.com. It was rumored that Columbus is in the running for F Patrick Kane, and in order to do that they would have to offload cap space.
HILARY KNIGHT BREAKS IIHF WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS RECORD
With her third period goal on Thursday against Hungary, Team USA forward Hilary Knight has passed Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser for most points in IIHF Women's World Championship history with 87. Knight, 33, is currently competing in her twelfth IIHF Women's World Championship for the United States, after...
MARIAN HOSSA SET TO RELEASE AUTOBIOGRAPHY DETAILING HIS ROAD TO HOCKEY HALL OF FAME
Marian Hossa led a remarkable hockey career, skating in over 1,300 NHL games and scoring 1,134 points. Hossa won three Stanley Cups and in 2021 was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame, joining Stan Mikita and Peter Stastny as the only three Slovaks to receive the honor. Now, five...
THE INTERNET RANKED THE NHL'S 32 HOME UNIFORMS, THE RESULTS MAY SURPRISE
By this point in the summer, we all need hockey-specific hot-button debates to partake in, as the majority of transactions have been made and only a few minor questions need answering. One debate that tends to get feisty is the uniform discussion. I think it's fair to say that hockey uni's are the best in sports; the creativity, the tradition, all of the things that people love about sports jerseys, hockey jerseys have them. The debate within the debate is where things get spicy.
EDMONTON OILERS SIGN STANLEY CUP WINNING DEFENSEMAN TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
Ryan Murray, recent Stanley Cup champion, has signed one-year deal at league minimum -- $750,000 -- with the Edmonton Oilers, per a team release:. Murray previously signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche, scoring just four assists in 37 games for the reigning NHL champs. More of a defensive defenseman, Murray was drafted second overall in 2012, which has been called the worst draft of the 2000's -- Nail Yakupov, Murray, Alex Galchenyuk, and Griffin Reinhart made up the top four picks; Murray and Galchenyuk being the only two of the bunch still in the NHL. Murray has managed 128 points in 432 NHL games across three clubs.
