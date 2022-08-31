Just weeks away from NHL training camps getting under way in preparation for the 2022-23 season, and veteran defenceman P.K. Subban still doesn't have a contract. Subban became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this summer, and given the sharp decline in his game, it wasn't expected that he'd sign anywhere long-term and/or for big money. However, Subban on a short-term low-cost option could be beneficial for a few teams. There were some rumours that the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted Subban into the NHL, might be interested in having him on a one-year deal. If that's the case, Subban's agent says they haven't reached out.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO