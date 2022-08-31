Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer promises huge consequences over Stephen and Jenny secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has warned of "long-lasting consequences" after Jenny Connor's recent kiss with Stephen Reid. Jenny gave into temptation with Stephen in the back room of the Rovers Return last week, as she believed that her relationship with Leo Thompkins was over. Jenny...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber promises major shift in Norma's storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber has promised a big surprise involving her character Norma Crow. Norma – better known as the fearsome Undertaker – made her first appearance on the Channel 4 soap in April, posing a dangerous threat to popular characters like Ste Hay, Sienna Blake and Warren Fox.
digitalspy.com
MAJOR Corrie spoiler! (Not in the press yet)
After an incident between Stephen and Leo, Leo ends up dead in a bin. Stephen leaves him there and does not contact the police. Surprising they are likely going down the Hillman route with Stephen but there are numerous parallels now - manslaughter with Leo, his attempts to swindle Audrey, driven by money etc. Seems a bit desperate but maybe it'll end up being a good story, don't have that much faith in MacLeod though to be honest.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story
Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power star reacts to trolling controversy
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has weighed in on the racist backlash against the show's inclusive casting. Córdova, of Black and Latino descent, plays Silvan Elf Arondir on the TV series based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. After booking the role, the Puerto Rican actor had to deal with "pure and vicious hate speech" at the typing hands of online trolls.
digitalspy.com
Ghosts team reveals why original pilot was kept under wraps
The co-creators of the BBC comedy Ghosts have spoken about why the show's original pilot was kept under wraps. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival, Mathew Baynton explained that the show's creators turned down the initial broadcast slot offered for Ghosts as they felt it was not yet ready to air.
digitalspy.com
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow. Next week on Home and Away, one character is caught in the crossfire as Tane and Rose try to bring down the biker gang. Elsewhere, Theo and Kirby give into temptation, while Ziggy goes behind Dean's back after striking a deal with Remi. Here's a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Dev Alahan to receive an ultimatum over Aadi and Kelly
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Aadi and Kelly are forging ahead with their wedding plans in Coronation Street, but Dev's reservations about it threaten to tear his family apart in scenes to air on the ITV soap next week. Having already voiced his concerns to Aadi about the upcoming nuptials, Dev...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 05/09/2022
Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don't have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn't come clean about her involvement. Meanwhile, Liv is shocked when she sees...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint left "gutted" over showrunner’s exit
House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint has opened up on the impact that Miguel Sapochnik's exit has had on him. Last week, it was announced that Sapochnik – behind the camera for some of the most spectacular, award-winning episodes of Game of Thrones – would scale back his role in House of the Dragon, stepping down as co-showrunner and director. He will maintain his executive producer credit moving forward.
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai star warns fans 'may need a barf bag' for brutal season 5 fight scenes
Cobra Kai fans don’t have long to wait until season 5 arrives, but they might need to mentally prepare themselves for what's to come. The hit Netflix series is no stranger to intense fight scenes as it explores the feuds within the karate scene, but it seems season five is not for the fainthearted.
digitalspy.com
Ross Kemp talks odds of EastEnders return as Grant Mitchell
Ross Kemp has revealed how likely it is that will ever make a full-time return to EastEnders. The legendary former soap star first found fame as the gritty Grant Mitchell between 1990 and 1999 on the BBC soap. The character is returning in a special flashback episode, played by Teddy...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon viewers spot major CGI error
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Eagle-eyed House of the Dragon fans have noticed the show's first CGI error, three episodes into the series. As viewers know, King Viserys is suffering from an infection which is eating away at his flesh. In episode three, which takes place two years after the previous instalment, the King's illness has clearly progressed causing him to be missing two fingers on his hand.
digitalspy.com
Former Coronation Street star Richard Fleeshman announces his engagement
Former Coronation Street star Richard Fleeshman has announced his engagement to girlfriend Celinde Schoenmaker. The actor shared the happy news via his Instagram, where he has been sharing updates on his South African safari trip with his now fiancée. "Went to Africa with my girl. I'll be heading home...
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton spin-off shares promising filming update
Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte spin-off has been given a huge update from director Tom Verica and it's good news for fans. Verica shared what appears to be a screenshot of the script alongside the caption: "That's a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait." While the director gave no...
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty's Keeley Hawes shares how it is to work with husband Matthew Macfadyen
Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes and her husband, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, will next be seen in an ITV series together. The real-life couple will play opposite each other in three-part drama Stonehouse, retelling the bizarre story of the disgraced Labour minister (Macfadyen), John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in 1974, leaving his wife (Hawes) and children behind.
digitalspy.com
Celebrity SAS star 'broke ribs and ruptured spleen' after horrific stunt
Jennifer Ellison has revealed she suffered a catalogue of injuries from her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling shoot, which took place in Jordan for the latest series, was described as "inhumane" by the former Brookside star (via Daily Star). "There were times when I worried about...
Comments / 0