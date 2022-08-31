ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

ualrpublicradio.org

University of Arkansas chancellor search zeroes in on 4 finalists

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Friday the search for a new chancellor for the flagship Fayetteville campus had been narrowed to four finalists. They are listed with their date of public forums:. Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., interim chancellor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — Sept. 12. Jay...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Red Glow Friday, Freckled Hen

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. University of Arkansas students, staff, alumni and fans are encouraged to show their support today by wearing Razorback red today and every Friday throughout the season. COLLEGE COLORS DAY. Today is also College Colors Day! Be on the lookout...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Tailgating season underway for Razorback fans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “Tailgating is about camaraderie, friends, family, having a good time, getting amped for the game, 2:30 kick off ESPN, two top-ranked teams, it doesn’t get any better than this.” said the Manuel family. The Manuel family drove in Saturday morning from Oklahoma to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Community clean-up after Razorback game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Tailgating is a tradition for many Razorback fans but that celebration does come with a price, and that is cleaning up after your fun. Kevin Trainor, the senior associate athletic director says a lot of effort goes into keeping the campus beautiful, and he wants to keep it that way.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Outside

UA Business Incubator Grows to Eight Startups

The University of Arkansas Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will support eight companies in its fall 2022 cohort, doubling the size of the cohort compared with GORP’s inaugural spring program. GORP is one of three community-facing business incubation programs led by the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (OEI) and...
BENTONVILLE, AR
#Local Life#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Bike#Fayetteville Traverse
bestofarkansassports.com

Domineck Silencing ESPN Announcer Tops Big Performances by Arkansas Football Transfers

FAYETTEVILLE — If Saturday’s win was any indication, Sam Pittman hit a home run with his third crop of transfers since becoming the Arkansas football coach. Seemingly every player the No. 19 Razorbacks added out of the portal this offseason delivered at one point or another in a 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral

Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas

Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
FORT SMITH, AR
BET

Former Arkansas Youth Minister Accused Of Having Inappropriate Contact With Up To 30 Boys

A former Arkansas youth minister was accused by authorities of having inappropriate sexual contact with up to 30 boys. Prosecutors have charged Keenan Hord, 32, with several serious crimes involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors that were involved in the youth ministries he was connected to,, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
Arkansas Outside

Outdoor Recreation News from Arkansas with coverage of events and destinations mainly in the state. We cover Hiking, Camping, Mountain Biking, Road Cycling, Kayaking, Canoeing, Trail Running, Backpacking, Rock Climbing, and more.

