ualrpublicradio.org
University of Arkansas chancellor search zeroes in on 4 finalists
University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Friday the search for a new chancellor for the flagship Fayetteville campus had been narrowed to four finalists. They are listed with their date of public forums:. Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., interim chancellor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — Sept. 12. Jay...
Razorback games bring in thousands
Fayetteville will have 72 thousand more people for the first Razorback game. Around 65% of them will be visiting from out of state.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Red Glow Friday, Freckled Hen
Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. University of Arkansas students, staff, alumni and fans are encouraged to show their support today by wearing Razorback red today and every Friday throughout the season. COLLEGE COLORS DAY. Today is also College Colors Day! Be on the lookout...
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Tailgating season underway for Razorback fans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “Tailgating is about camaraderie, friends, family, having a good time, getting amped for the game, 2:30 kick off ESPN, two top-ranked teams, it doesn’t get any better than this.” said the Manuel family. The Manuel family drove in Saturday morning from Oklahoma to...
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
hogville.net
Community clean-up after Razorback game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Tailgating is a tradition for many Razorback fans but that celebration does come with a price, and that is cleaning up after your fun. Kevin Trainor, the senior associate athletic director says a lot of effort goes into keeping the campus beautiful, and he wants to keep it that way.
UA Business Incubator Grows to Eight Startups
The University of Arkansas Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will support eight companies in its fall 2022 cohort, doubling the size of the cohort compared with GORP’s inaugural spring program. GORP is one of three community-facing business incubation programs led by the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (OEI) and...
Five Things We Noticed That You Might Not: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
Poor clothing choices, hiding Hornsby, freak accidents, mental weakness and more
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess transfers to Benton; 2024 5-star recruit to UOV to UA this weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2025 Arkansas offer Terrion Burgess has relocated to central Arkansas and will play his sophomore high school season in 2022-23 at Benton, according to sources. Burgess (6-8 wing) — he played his freshman campaign in ’21-22 at Marion — was the first player from the...
Downtown Bentonville’s First Friday canceled
Downtown Bentonville's First Friday has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City announced.
bestofarkansassports.com
Domineck Silencing ESPN Announcer Tops Big Performances by Arkansas Football Transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — If Saturday’s win was any indication, Sam Pittman hit a home run with his third crop of transfers since becoming the Arkansas football coach. Seemingly every player the No. 19 Razorbacks added out of the portal this offseason delivered at one point or another in a 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Fort Smith Free Ride Day set for September 3
Fort Smith announced its transit services will be providing free bus rides on Saturday, Sept. 3.
University of Arkansas study shows black-owned restaurants disproportionately affected by pandemic
Black business owners were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a UA study shows.
NWA Women’s Shelter Thrift Store wins national award
The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter Thrift Store has won a national award for "Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year."
Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral
Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
KHBS
Pharmacies and hospitals across Arkansas preparing to administer updated booster shots
Soon, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available to go into the arms of Americans. This is in the hopes of preventing a fall surge of the virus. Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters are designed to target the omicron subvariants.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas
Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas
Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.
BET
Former Arkansas Youth Minister Accused Of Having Inappropriate Contact With Up To 30 Boys
A former Arkansas youth minister was accused by authorities of having inappropriate sexual contact with up to 30 boys. Prosecutors have charged Keenan Hord, 32, with several serious crimes involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors that were involved in the youth ministries he was connected to,, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
