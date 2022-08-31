Read full article on original website
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time
The ARK Innovation ETF is loading up on these names. Should you do the same?
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market's demand for Wolfspeed's power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
Investors May Not Want to Wake Up when September Ends
September tends to be the worst month for stocks—October just has the worst reputation. Once money managers return from summer vacations, many try to adjust their portfolios to make a year-end run in hopes of beating their respective benchmarks. According to Dow Jones® market data stretching back to 1928, the S&P 500® index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) have both averaged a 1% loss in September—making it, on average, the worst month of the year for each index.
Stocks are starting to look less overvalued, so no need for investors to be overly cautious, JPMorgan strategist says
Investors shouldn't be overly defensive despite bubble fears, according to JPMorgan's Meera Pandit. There is still some "froth in the market", but much of that has come down, she told Bloomberg TV. Market veteran Jeremy Grantham has warned that stock prices are still in "superbubble" territory. Parts of the stock...
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
Stock-split mania has gripped Wall Street at a time when bad news is mounting. Although Tesla's stock split generated a lot of buzz, it didn't resolve a sizable headwind the company is currently contending with. Meanwhile, three stocks that recently underwent respective splits are screaming buys.
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
Mortgage rates climb to 5.66% after Fed pledges 'forceful' action on inflation
U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promised to deliver "forceful" action on inflation that he warned would cause economic "pain." Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose...
Bitcoin, Ether Consolidate as Traders Eye US Jobs Report to Gauge Next Fed Rate Hike
It's nonfarm payrolls (NFP) Friday and prominent cryptocurrencies are trading in established ranges ahead of the critical U.S. jobs data that may help determine the scale of the impending Federal Reserve rate hike. Once largely ignored by the crypto market, the report has gained prominence this year as it reveals...
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Tesla stock has pulled back significantly in 2022 despite impressive growth in earnings. TSMC's results and guidance indicate this semiconductor bellwether is built for long-term growth.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Mortgage rates soar to their highest levels since late June
The costs for 15-year loans, popular with refinancers, also jumped. The 10-minute speech Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave last week continues to affect mortgage rates. According to the data Freddie Mac released Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 5.66% with an average 0.8 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 5.55% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average hasn’t been this high since late June.
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield
The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again.
