Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market’s demand for Wolfspeed’s power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Benzinga

Investors May Not Want to Wake Up when September Ends

September tends to be the worst month for stocks—October just has the worst reputation. Once money managers return from summer vacations, many try to adjust their portfolios to make a year-end run in hopes of beating their respective benchmarks. According to Dow Jones® market data stretching back to 1928, the S&P 500® index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) have both averaged a 1% loss in September—making it, on average, the worst month of the year for each index.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla

Stock-split mania has gripped Wall Street at a time when bad news is mounting. Although Tesla's stock split generated a lot of buzz, it didn't resolve a sizable headwind the company is currently contending with. Meanwhile, three stocks that recently underwent respective splits are screaming buys. You’re reading a free...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know

Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates climb to 5.66% after Fed pledges 'forceful' action on inflation

U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promised to deliver "forceful" action on inflation that he warned would cause economic "pain." Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Tesla stock has pulled back significantly in 2022 despite impressive growth in earnings. TSMC's results and guidance indicate this semiconductor bellwether is built for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Boston Globe

Mortgage rates soar to their highest levels since late June

The costs for 15-year loans, popular with refinancers, also jumped. The 10-minute speech Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave last week continues to affect mortgage rates. According to the data Freddie Mac released Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 5.66% with an average 0.8 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 5.55% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average hasn’t been this high since late June.
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again.
