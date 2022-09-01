16-year-old boy shot in Carrick

Teen shot in Carrick 01:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot inside his home in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police said the boy was shot three times in the arm and groin area just after 7 p.m. at his home on Parkfield Street. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He is out of surgery and recovering, his family said Wednesday night.

Law enforcement said that as many as three people forced their way into the home and shot the boy in his basement. The suspects then fled the scene.

"Very brazen to force your way into someone's home and open fire on them," Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said.

The victim's two brothers and mother were home at the time of the shooting, officials said. Police are investigating.

"They are shaken up, obviously, but nobody else was hurt," Fisher said.

KDKA-TV has learned the 16-year-old is a former Carrick High School student who was on house arrest. Police said it's unclear how the suspects got inside or why the teen was targeted.