City’s park ranger program set for Nov. 1 start; mini-academy comes first this fall
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When Rick Anthony returned to his hometown a couple of years ago to run the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department, he found three things on the balance sheet especially troubling – vandalism, theft and graffiti. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage inflicted on a near-daily basis, that was undermining […]
City of Bakersfield says it can’t do much for dying turtles at dry lakes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lakes in Bakersfield are disappearing due to the California mega drought. Bakersfield teamed up with an environmentalist group to help wildlife even though by that time many of the animals already died. Truxtun Lake has disappeared and the Park at River Walk lakes are right behind it. Now not only will […]
City of Bakersfield addresses lake conditions
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced […]
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
State senate passes Gaming Compact Agreement for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
The hotel and casino, which will be built just south of Bakersfield, are expected to bring 5,000 jobs and $60 million in payroll every year, as well as making the area a tourism hub for the region.
Bakersfield Californian
City grants spur investment downtown, Old Town Kern
Downtown and Old Town Kern each got a boost from the Bakersfield City Council this week in the form of two redevelopment grants totaling $188,800 to help cover building demolition and improvements under an accelerated campaign to incentivize property improvements. The grants bring to about $1 million the taxpayer dollars...
Bakersfield Now
Mission at Kern County extend hours after multiple Flex Alerts
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today is the third day a statewide Flex Alert has been issued due to the excessive temperatures most of the state is facing as our fourth heat wave of the summer continues. Although summer is quickly winding down, the high temperatures aren't going anywhere for...
State wildlife agency’s policy is limiting official action on Truxtun Lake turtles, city says
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve had your heart set on rescuing some of Truxtun Lake’s struggling turtles – forget it. That opportunity has appeared to have come and gone. Truxtun Lake – a manmade lake just off the now-dry Kern River riverbed – is basically gone, and outwardly devoid of significant wildlife, a victim […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout
Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
Bakersfield Californian
'It was the worst feeling in my own life': Family remembers CDCR counselor shot, killed
There is no question Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. was good. A good son, husband, father, brother. The Bakersfield resident, who was a corrections counselor at Wasco State Prison, donated bone marrow to a little Colorado girl to save her life, despite it taking a toll on his health, said Joanne Alcala, his mother. He never wanted conflict, stayed neutral and brought people together, said Warren Woolsey, Benny Alcala's uncle.
Bakersfield Now
Temporary closure for NB Hwy 99 scheduled for Sept. 6-8
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A nighttime closure has been announced by the City of Bakersfield for northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Thursday, Sept. 8. The closure is set to take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three days....
Fire crews put out brush fire near 24th St. bridge
Bakersfield city and Kern County fire crews put out a brush fire early Thursday morning that was burning on an island in the middle of the Kern River near the 24th Street bridge.
Bakersfield Californian
City issues statement on local lake levels
The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. "The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."
Bakersfield Channel
Heat wave #4 has officially arrived
Thursday marks the third consecutive day of triple digit heat, kicking off heat wave #4 for Kern county. This spike in temperatures forced Bakersfield to tolerate a high of 103° on Thursday. Friday is not looking any better for Kern county. The high in Bakersfield is expected to be...
25-Year-Old Luis Alvarez Condo Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Southeast Bakersfield (Arvin, CA)
California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash in southeast Bakersfield around 1:30 a.m. The crash happened on DiGiorgio Road east of South Edison road. The preliminary investigation into the crash reveals [..]
BEST EATS: Buffalo cauliflower at Locale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several places in town where you can get “Buffalo-style” cauliflower, battered and tossed in hot sauce, but I keep going back for the version served at Locale Farm to Table in Downtown Bakersfield. It’s not overly battered so you still get the funkiness of the cauliflower, plus the sauce […]
CHP will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Eastern Kern County
The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Rosamond Boulevard west of Eagle Way in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County.
Bakersfield Californian
Bail reduced more than $100K for Bakersfield woman accused of animal cruelty
A Kern County Superior Court judge reduced bail Thursday by more than $100,000 for a Bakersfield woman accused of animal cruelty after prosecutors said 14 dogs died in her care. Annie Schreiber, 22, pleaded not guilty to 14 felony animal cruelty charges and Judge Chad A. Louie set her bail...
Bakersfield Now
GET Bus offers free rides Saturday due to bad air quality
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Golden Empire Transit will offer free rides tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 3) due to air quality near dangerous levels, said GET in a statement. The Air Quality Index is forecasted to be 179. Any AQI over 150 is considered "unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in standoff with McFarland PD, KCSO in Delano
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:40 p.m.) A McFarland Police Department official said a man was arrested without incident around 9:30 p.m. Further information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated once more information once provided. --- UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) McFarland Police Department said they are...
