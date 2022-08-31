ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

City of Bakersfield addresses lake conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
Bakersfield Californian

City grants spur investment downtown, Old Town Kern

Downtown and Old Town Kern each got a boost from the Bakersfield City Council this week in the form of two redevelopment grants totaling $188,800 to help cover building demolition and improvements under an accelerated campaign to incentivize property improvements. The grants bring to about $1 million the taxpayer dollars...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Mission at Kern County extend hours after multiple Flex Alerts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today is the third day a statewide Flex Alert has been issued due to the excessive temperatures most of the state is facing as our fourth heat wave of the summer continues. Although summer is quickly winding down, the high temperatures aren't going anywhere for...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Empty Space#Entertain#Linus Music#Cult Classic#Heathers#Performing
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout

Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'It was the worst feeling in my own life': Family remembers CDCR counselor shot, killed

There is no question Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. was good. A good son, husband, father, brother. The Bakersfield resident, who was a corrections counselor at Wasco State Prison, donated bone marrow to a little Colorado girl to save her life, despite it taking a toll on his health, said Joanne Alcala, his mother. He never wanted conflict, stayed neutral and brought people together, said Warren Woolsey, Benny Alcala's uncle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Temporary closure for NB Hwy 99 scheduled for Sept. 6-8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A nighttime closure has been announced by the City of Bakersfield for northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Thursday, Sept. 8. The closure is set to take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three days....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Bakersfield Californian

City issues statement on local lake levels

The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. "The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Heat wave #4 has officially arrived

Thursday marks the third consecutive day of triple digit heat, kicking off heat wave #4 for Kern county. This spike in temperatures forced Bakersfield to tolerate a high of 103° on Thursday. Friday is not looking any better for Kern county. The high in Bakersfield is expected to be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Buffalo cauliflower at Locale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several places in town where you can get “Buffalo-style” cauliflower, battered and tossed in hot sauce, but I keep going back for the version served at Locale Farm to Table in Downtown Bakersfield. It’s not overly battered so you still get the funkiness of the cauliflower, plus the sauce […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

GET Bus offers free rides Saturday due to bad air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Golden Empire Transit will offer free rides tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 3) due to air quality near dangerous levels, said GET in a statement. The Air Quality Index is forecasted to be 179. Any AQI over 150 is considered "unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in standoff with McFarland PD, KCSO in Delano

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:40 p.m.) A McFarland Police Department official said a man was arrested without incident around 9:30 p.m. Further information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated once more information once provided. --- UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) McFarland Police Department said they are...
DELANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy