WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO