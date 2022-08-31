ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

993thex.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Second defendant pleads guilty to unemployment fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — The second of two southwestern Virginia residents charged in an unemployment scheme has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Hammonds, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. In doing so, he joins Amie Hammonds, 33, who pleaded guilty to the same charge back in July.
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Cumberland woman charged with auto theft

A Cumberland woman is facing charges including theft by unlawful taking (auto) after allegedly being found inside a vehicle which had been reported stolen. Samantha Cox, 30, was arrested on Aug. 22, by Cumberland City Police. According to the citation, Cox stole a 2020 Ford Escape from a location on...
CUMBERLAND, KY
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew

A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats

A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan

A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Man dies following crash in Washington County, Virginia, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Biting Victim Repeatedly

A Johnson City man is to be arraigned after he was arrested on domestic aggravated assault charges for hitting a victim in the head with a motorcycle helmet and biting the victim repeatedly. Police arrested James Henderson after responding to an address off Claude Simmons Road in regards to a Domestic Assault. Officers collected a detailed account from the victim, who stated he was confronted by Henderson at 1106 Miller Street and Henderson hit him in the head with a motorcycle helmet and then repeatedly bit the victim.
Kingsport Times-News

Repaving work around Fort Henry Drive to begin next week

KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work on Wednesday on a number of streets in the neighborhoods around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The project involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets as Atoka Lane, Cliffside...
KINGSPORT, TN

