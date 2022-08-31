Read full article on original website
Scott County authorities searching for inmate who escaped work detail
DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County authorities say they are actively searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Corey Lee Harbor, an inmate at the Duffield Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office believes Harbor is trying to get out of the area and may be […]
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
supertalk929.com
Suspect facing laundry list of charges in connection to Washington County domestic incident
A Chuckey, Tennessee man is accused of ramming his vehicle into another while threatening the victim with a rifle at their home. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office, Charles Garland, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment among other charges connected to the incident on Horse Creek Road.
mountain-topmedia.com
Second defendant pleads guilty to unemployment fraud scheme
ABINGDON, Va. — The second of two southwestern Virginia residents charged in an unemployment scheme has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Hammonds, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. In doing so, he joins Amie Hammonds, 33, who pleaded guilty to the same charge back in July.
harlanenterprise.net
Cumberland woman charged with auto theft
A Cumberland woman is facing charges including theft by unlawful taking (auto) after allegedly being found inside a vehicle which had been reported stolen. Samantha Cox, 30, was arrested on Aug. 22, by Cumberland City Police. According to the citation, Cox stole a 2020 Ford Escape from a location on...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
Kingsport Times-News
Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats
A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police arrest man with 15 grams of meth near elementary school
A man from North Carolina is behind bars in Johnson City after he was found in possession of 15 grams of meth near a school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Erik Hyatt of Chandler, NC was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer near Mountain View Elementary for expired registration.
TBI, Hawkins Co. joint investigation leads to 2 possible fentanyl arrests
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) led to the arrests of two Church Hill men reportedly caught with 34 grams of a powder believed to be heroin/fentanyl. An arrest report from the HCSO named David Davis, 58, and Jackie Lynn […]
supertalk929.com
Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan
A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police take part in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” on Labor Day weekend
The Johnson City Police Department is ramping up traffic enforcement this Labor Day weekend to help deter drunk driving. The department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Patrol again in the nationwide campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”. This initiative increases enforcement and patrols across Johnson City...
Kingsport Times-News
“The person she was” - Classmates gather in Wise to remember domestic violence victim
WISE — The former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise with its six decades of memories awaits demolition, and members of its class of 1979 gathered there Thursday to memorialize one of their own. Melanie Sturgill died Aug. 20 in what Wise County investigators are treating as a domestic...
Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
wcyb.com
Man dies following crash in Washington County, Virginia, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.
Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
Johnson City police release new details on early Sunday morning shooting in downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested After Biting Victim Repeatedly
A Johnson City man is to be arraigned after he was arrested on domestic aggravated assault charges for hitting a victim in the head with a motorcycle helmet and biting the victim repeatedly. Police arrested James Henderson after responding to an address off Claude Simmons Road in regards to a Domestic Assault. Officers collected a detailed account from the victim, who stated he was confronted by Henderson at 1106 Miller Street and Henderson hit him in the head with a motorcycle helmet and then repeatedly bit the victim.
Kingsport Times-News
Repaving work around Fort Henry Drive to begin next week
KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work on Wednesday on a number of streets in the neighborhoods around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The project involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets as Atoka Lane, Cliffside...
