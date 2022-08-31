Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Closing Day Celebration Sunday September 4 2022
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Closing Day Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Sunday September 4 2022: Closing Weekend Celebration. Live music and wonderful art!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans...
southocbeaches.com
Orange International Street Fair Guide Final Day Sunday September 4 2022
Orange International Street Fair final day is Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Orange International Street Fair!. The Orange International Street Fair is a Family Friendly Event. International Food. Food and Alcohol Booths are run by local non-profits with all...
southocbeaches.com
Irvine Farmers Market Tuesday September 6 2022
Irvine Farmers Market on Tuesday September 6 2022. Lots of great produce, food, and custom crafts available at this great little market in a beautiful location. Irvine Farmers Market at Irvine Regional Park at 9:00am-1:00pm. Irvine Farmers Market at 1 Irvine Park Road in Irvine California. For more information please...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southocbeaches.com
Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday September 4 2022
Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday September 4 2022. Ladera Ranch Farmers Market is at 9:00am-1:00pm at Founders Park. Knife Sharpening (2nd and 4th Sundays) Ladera Ranch Founders Park is located at 28275 Avendale Blvd.
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Farmers Market Sunday September 4 2022
San Clemente Farmers Market Sunday September 4 2022. The City of #SanClemente weekly #FarmersMarket is on Sundays in 2022. Relocated to San Clemente Community Center/San Clemente Library Parking Lot. (100 North Calle Seville) Community Center Restrooms will Be Open.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Farmers Market Sunday September 4 2022
Laguna Niguel Farmers Market Sunday September 42022. Laguna Niguel Farmers Market is on Sundays in 2022. There are Farmers Markets every day of the week in South Orange County or close to South Orange County. Laguna Niguel Farmers Market is from 8:00am to 12:00pm. The Laguna Niguel Farmers Market is...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Sunday September 4 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Sunday September 4 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Sundays in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Sunday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 9:00am-1:00pm. Market is located on Del Mar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Daily Trolleys Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
Laguna Beach Free Trolleys Tuesday September 6 2022. You can ride the Laguna Beach Trolley to dining, shopping, beaches and Dana Point. You can ride the Laguna Beach Trolley on Coast Highway daily to Dana Point. Residents and Visitors are Encouraged to take the Free Trolley. LB Trolley Non-Summer Season...
southocbeaches.com
Newport Beach Farmers Market Sunday September 4 2022
Newport Beach Farmers Market Sunday September 4 2022. #NewportBeach #FarmersMarket Guide Sundays 2022. UPDATE: Market may close early if weather conditions become unsafe for vendors and staff. The Newport Beach Farmers Market is from 9:00am to 1:00pm every Sunday at the Newport Beach Pier!. The Newport Beach Farmers Market Farmers...
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southocbeaches.com
Orange County California Labor Day Closures Monday September 5 2022
Labor Day 2022 is Monday September 5 2022. Labor Day is an observed State and Federal Holiday. U.S. Post Office ( No Mail Delivery)
Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it
Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting. A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it. A tough site to see and hear for resident Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head to look at us and almost as though asking for help, he lifted his paw up,...
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022. UPDATE: 7:30pm: SCE is not showing a current power outage in Laguna Beach. The City of Laguna Beach and Southern California Edison (SCE) are reporting a Power Outage In Laguna Beach on Monday September 5 2022. Southern California Edison...
pasadenanow.com
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
Comments / 0