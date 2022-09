SEATTLE — The Utah Valley men's soccer team lost its first game of the season after a flurry of second half goals from the No. 8/2 Washington Huskies led to a 4-1 defeat. After holding the Huskies scoreless in the first half, UW broke through with four goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half, including an Ilijah Paul hat trick, to put the game away.

