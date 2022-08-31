Read full article on original website
Related
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker
ATLANTA (AP) — After the 2020 election, a Georgia poll worker who was falsely accused of voting fraud by former President Donald Trump was pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign, a prosecutor said in a court filing Friday.
Joe Biden's Approval Soars Ahead of Prime Time Speech on Midterms
A majority of Americans still disapprove of the job Biden's doing but that number has declined sharply in recent weeks.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters "He's an enemy of the state.
Comments / 0