ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Virginia Woman Who Refused Abortion Found Murdered, Boyfriend Charged: Report

A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Murder#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Trial set for father charged in death of son found in freezer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date has been set for the father charged in the death of his son, whose body was found in a freezer. Kasceen Weaver is facing several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy to conceal a dead body. The trial on the first charge...
CHESTERFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy