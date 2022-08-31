Read full article on original website
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
Dad charged with killing son and hiding body in freezer appears in court
Two trial dates were set for Chesterfield father and former University of Richmond basketball star Kass Weaver during a motion's hearing on Friday.
Virginia Woman Who Refused Abortion Found Murdered, Boyfriend Charged: Report
A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
Person found dead with gunshot wound in Chesterfield, police investigating
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.
Former Chesterfield detective faces misdemeanor after investigation into search warrant changes
A former Chesterfield County narcotics detective who altered multiple search warrants after leaving out required details in them has been charged with a misdemeanor following a special prosecutor's investigation.
Leader of Virginia gang was known to FBI ahead of Tappahannock shooting
The leader of a street gang operating in Virginia's rural Northern Neck has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison after selling a firearm to a federal informant.
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
Navy officer charged with killing girlfriend ‘frustrated’ she refused abortion the day before her body was found in Hanover, records show
A U.S. Navy officer charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend took her to an abortion clinic in Virginia Beach but she refused the procedure, according to an affidavit. Hours later, her body was found in Hanover County.
Death investigation underway in Richmond after woman found with gunshot wound
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the city’s northside. Richmond police were called to the intersection of East Gladstone Avenue and Napoleon Street on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11:54 p.m. for reports of random gunfire.
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
Mechanicsville hazing investigation ends; sheriff addresses misinformation
The investigation was launched following an August 19 anonymous tip about an alleged assault. In the days that followed, Mechanicsville High School suspended its football programs.
Man killed in shooting in Richmond, police investigating
According to the Richmond Police Department, 33-year-old Albert Christian of Richmond went to VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Christian reportedly died at the hospital soon after.
Why Sunday is so important for man who almost died after surgery
David Redford shared his story ahead of Sunday, which is Virginia Blood Donor Day. It’s a day designed to encourage folks to get out and donate blood to help replenish the supply.
Truck overturns in Chesterfield, driver charged
Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash on River Road in Chesterfield.
Two students charged with assault following investigation at Mechanicsville High School
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that, after dozens of interviews, it has completed its investigation into the alleged criminal assault at Mechanicsville High School.
‘I was so mad’: Richmond Woman crushed after precious plants stolen
8News spoke with Cheyenne Flint, who says she came home on the night of her birthday to an unwelcome surprise -- her 6' tall plant was missing. But what she would find next was even more disturbing.
Trial set for father charged in death of son found in freezer
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date has been set for the father charged in the death of his son, whose body was found in a freezer. Kasceen Weaver is facing several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy to conceal a dead body. The trial on the first charge...
After losing her father to a drunk driver, she's on a mission to stop the wrecks
In Virginia, there were 6,624 alcohol-related crashes in 2020. That number increased to 6,749 in 2021.
