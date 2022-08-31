ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Labor Day Unity Picnic resumes in 20222

HONOLULU (KITV)- Labor day is on September 5, 2022. But some celebrated early at the annual Labor Unity Picnic. Labor unions host the event, to reward members' hard year of work. But everyone could enjoy the celebration. “We come together as Ohana. We may be so many unions, but we...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

September declared as Child Care Provider Appreciation Month

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi declared September to be Child Care Provider Appreciation Month recognizing how important early children education is to keiki development and the community. More than 12,000 children currently attend licensed childcare facilities in Honolulu. City officials said many parents are able to go to work...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5

HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers. Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Labor Day forecast: Breezier winds today, showers clearing the state

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds will strengthen slightly today with moderate to locally breezy winds lasting through Monday. Trade winds will continue to blow at moderate levels through Thursday with lighter trade winds and afternoon sea breezes expected from Friday onward...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way. Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

Friday Evening Weather Forecast: September 2, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) –Increasing trade wind showers to start the holiday weekend. Tonight, scattered trade wind showers. Highest rain chances will be for O’ahu, Moloka’i and Maui. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
HONOLULU, HI

