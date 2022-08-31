ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Valerie Aylward
3d ago

Just goes to show his inlaws hate him too. Pay attention Californians if the people closet to him won't support him neither should you!👺👹👺

Thomas Costanzo
2d ago

i lived in both states CALIFORNIA WAS THE BEST BUT NEWSOM WAS TURNED IT INTO A SOCIALIST HOMELESS AND ILLEGALS STATE AND THANK GOD FOR DESANTIS.

Tammy Burt
3d ago

Newsom destroyed California people can't leave fast enough same with other democrat states, so they'll be room foe u who want democrats in just move to their state

The List

Ron DeSantis's Unusual Solution To The Teacher Shortage Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Ron DeSantis is proud of his efforts to make Florida "the state where woke goes to die," as he put it in a recent news conference (via Fox News). The Republican governor has a particular interest in taking the "wokeness" out of schools, to the delight of supporters and the disgust of opponents. Thanks to DeSantis, Florida schools were banned from mandating masks indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and made to adhere to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill (via MSNBC). For his newsmaking legislation, DeSantis made the TIME 100 List of influential people in 2021 — and his latest initiative might just land him in this year's roundup, as well.
The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
thecentersquare.com

New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor

(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is sponsoring a bill that seeks to prevent government agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being able to get ammunition for their guns. The bill in question is HR 268 - the 'Disarm the IRS Act'. Some might describe it as frivolous but it is apparently intended as a means of preventing government overreach into the lives of private citizens.
The Center Square

The Center Square

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

