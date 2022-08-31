Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana superintendent says Title IX gender and orientation rules are currently 'unenforceable'
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Superintendent Cade Brumley wants the state’s school leaders and athletic associations to know President Joe Biden’s proposed Title IX rules on sexual orientation and gender identity are not currently enforceable. Brumley issued a letter this week regarding a proposal from the Biden...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Month
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help residents combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are set to issue special bonus refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October. Direct deposit payments for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started going...
thecentersquare.com
As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts
(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
thecentersquare.com
Vermont Rabbitry awarded $200K federal grant
(The Center Square) – A Northeast Kingdom meat processor is getting an injection of federal funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it has awarded 11 grants totaling $21.894 million across the country. Vermont Rabbitry LLC, located in Glover, is set to receive a $200,000 grant. Anson Tebbetts, who...
thecentersquare.com
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
thecentersquare.com
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Data: Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy
(The Center Square) — Tennessee women are expected to live until age 77 while men in the state live until 70.7, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy at 73.8. With a difference of...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation
(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
thecentersquare.com
Tapped out: Tennessee has highest beer tax rate in the U.S.
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has the highest beer tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee’s rate is $1.29 per gallon, one of just two states that charge more than $1 per gallon in the country. Alaska charges $1.07. In...
Comments / 0