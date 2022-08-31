The La Vergne Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its K9 officers. The retirement ceremony will be on Thursday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the La Vergne City Hall boardroom, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. K9 officer Mike joined the department in 2013 when he was about three years old. He’s now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell, and his family in retirement.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO