Gertrude Weldy Obituary
Gertrude Pollard “Trudy” Weldy, age 96 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. A native of Kenly, NC, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Paul and Louvenia Latta Pollard. Mrs. Weldy was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Weldy; sons, Leonard W. Morris, Jr., and Bill Morris; brothers Willis and Mark Pollard; and sister, Carolyn B. Hufford.
Carlyle King Obituary
H. Carlyle King, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
La Vergne to Celebrate Retirement of Police K9
The La Vergne Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its K9 officers. The retirement ceremony will be on Thursday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the La Vergne City Hall boardroom, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. K9 officer Mike joined the department in 2013 when he was about three years old. He’s now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell, and his family in retirement.
Decades Day at Siegel Middle School
Check out Decades Day at Siegel Middle School during spirit week. I love this! Count me in on the next 80s day :).
RCS First Responders Complete ‘Stop the Bleed’ Program
Teachers at Smyrna Primary last week completed the Stop the Bleed program – a critical training all RCS first responders are taking this year. Eight teachers participated in the training which included tourniquet and wound dressing demonstrations. The first responder program is not new. Each school is a part...
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for September 4 – 10
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
Amelia’s Closet to hold Project ReStyle Fashion Show and Competition
Amelia’s Closet has announced its first fashion show fundraiser, Project ReStyle, to be held Thursday, October 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Liberty’s Station, 850 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN. Demetria Kalodimos will be the emcee for this incredible event. “We are excited to present this unique event combining...
Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
Oakland Student Work on Display at Frist Art Museum
Oakland High School IB student Fernanda Morelos-Gomez had a work of art selected for the Young Tennessee Artists show at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville. The Frist Art Museum’s ninth biennial Young Tennessee Artists exhibition will showcase some of the finest two-dimensional artwork by students in Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) studio art programs. The submission period ran from February 14 through May 13, 2022. Artwork for the exhibition was selected by a jury of Tennessee artists, educators, and museum professionals.
