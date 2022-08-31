ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run

Supporters of Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity will take to the streets on September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run. This year’s event includes a 26-mile Marathon Relay Run, in addition to the 95-mile poker run for motorcycles and cars. The theme is Ride, Drive, Run for Habitat for Humanity.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Zoo Ticketing Changes Roll Out as Parking Expansion Gets Green Light

This fall, Nashville Zoo will break ground on a massive parking garage expansion that will eventually increase parking capacity by 62%. During construction, the Zoo will lose about half of its current parking spots. In an effort to provide guests with the best possible Zoo experience, a reserved entry system will be implemented starting September 12 to prevent overcrowding in the remaining parking lots.
NASHVILLE, TN
Student Organizations Offer Wide Variety of Paths for Campus Engagement

With 250-plus student organizations on the Middle Tennessee State University campus, students have the opportunity to cultivate a variety of interests and what will in many cases be lifelong friends as they navigate their academy journey. MTSU’s Center for Student Involvement and Leadership recently hosted its annual Student Organization Fair...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for September 4 – 10

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Police Investigating Labor Day Weekend Fatal Crash on East Clark Blvd.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT investigated the crash.
MURFREESBORO, TN

