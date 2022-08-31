Effective: 2022-09-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285, 624, AND 625 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285, 624, AND 625 * AFFECTED AREA -In NorCal...For the Red Flag Warning today...all but the far northwest corner of fire weather zone 285. For the Fire Weather Watch on Sunday...the south and east sections of fire weather zone 285. -In Oregon...For the Red Flag Warning today...the far southeast corner of fire weather zone 624 and the southern half of fire weather zone 625, especially from Highway 395 southward. For the Fire Weather Watch on Sunday...similar areas as today, but slightly south and east, mainly from Lakeview and Hart Mountain refuge south and east. * WIND...Today, west to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 mph. Some higher elevations could have gusts to 40 mph. Sunday, west to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO