Fall in Des Moines Outdoor Activities Things to Do. Celebrate the Latino Community with the Iowa Latino Heritage Festival. The Iowa Latino Heritage Festival was started in 2002 to honor the contribution of Latinos to Iowa as well as to provide education about the culture and to teach about diversity. It is a family-friendly event that has arts and crafts vendors, a variety of diverse foods, music, dance, education about Latin American countries, and many children’s activities.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO