Read full article on original website
Related
desmoinesparent.com
Halloween Events in Des Moines
Celebrate the spooky season with one of these fun Halloween events happening in Des Moines. Kids of all ages will enjoy new events or even an old tradition. Grab your Halloween costumes, dress up and head out to celebrate in Des Moines. Play fun games, enjoy non-scary trick or treating, and have tons of family-friendly events.
desmoinesparent.com
Celebrate the Latino Community with the Iowa Latino Heritage Festival
Fall in Des Moines Outdoor Activities Things to Do. Celebrate the Latino Community with the Iowa Latino Heritage Festival. The Iowa Latino Heritage Festival was started in 2002 to honor the contribution of Latinos to Iowa as well as to provide education about the culture and to teach about diversity. It is a family-friendly event that has arts and crafts vendors, a variety of diverse foods, music, dance, education about Latin American countries, and many children’s activities.
Comments / 0