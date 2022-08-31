ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

IndyHumane, Indiana Breweries to team up for ‘Ales for Adoptable Tails’ Event Saturday, September 17th

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, join IndyHumane and a wide array of Indiana craft brewers for Ales for Adoptable Tails! This is the signature fundraising event for IndyHumane’s young professionals affinity group, IndyPAAW (Indianapolis Professionals Advocating for Animal Welfare). Bringing together a few of everyone’s favorite things – food,...
Fox 59

Penrod Arts Fair returns to Newfields Saturday for 55th year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Penrod Arts Fair, a beloved Indy tradition and the largest single-day art fair in the nation, returns for its 55th year this Saturday, Sept. 10 on the grounds of Newfields. Fair Chairman Ronan Johnson and Artist Wendy Franklin, whose abstract, contemporary work will be featured at...
Fox 59

Few showers, lower humidity moves in, staying warm

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. As we continue the rest of this week, humidity levels drop and temperatures remain in the 80s. Spotty showers Tuesday. For the rest of the day on Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower...
Fox 59

Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
Fox 59

No new temperature, rainfall records expected today

INDIANAPOLIS – With a few passing showers and temperatures in the 80s today, no new records are expected to come during the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1954) Record low temperature: 44° (1988) Record rainfall: 1.19″ (1925) No severe weather is expected today but that has...
Fox 59

Foggy start to the day; tracking Sunday showers

Heavy rain impacted parts of central Indiana on Saturday. The highest totals were reported south/southeast of Indianapolis within a 24 hour period. At 7:30 AM, there were communities in the southeast quadrant of the FOX59 viewing area that received one to three inches! There was one hefty measurement at Lake Santee with 3.52″ of rain!
Fox 59

Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
