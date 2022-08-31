Read full article on original website
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
IndyHumane, Indiana Breweries to team up for ‘Ales for Adoptable Tails’ Event Saturday, September 17th
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, join IndyHumane and a wide array of Indiana craft brewers for Ales for Adoptable Tails! This is the signature fundraising event for IndyHumane’s young professionals affinity group, IndyPAAW (Indianapolis Professionals Advocating for Animal Welfare). Bringing together a few of everyone’s favorite things – food,...
Fox 59
Penrod Arts Fair returns to Newfields Saturday for 55th year
INDIANAPOLIS — The Penrod Arts Fair, a beloved Indy tradition and the largest single-day art fair in the nation, returns for its 55th year this Saturday, Sept. 10 on the grounds of Newfields. Fair Chairman Ronan Johnson and Artist Wendy Franklin, whose abstract, contemporary work will be featured at...
Fox 59
Few showers, lower humidity moves in, staying warm
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. As we continue the rest of this week, humidity levels drop and temperatures remain in the 80s. Spotty showers Tuesday. For the rest of the day on Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower...
Fox 59
Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
Fox 59
No new temperature, rainfall records expected today
INDIANAPOLIS – With a few passing showers and temperatures in the 80s today, no new records are expected to come during the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1954) Record low temperature: 44° (1988) Record rainfall: 1.19″ (1925) No severe weather is expected today but that has...
Fox 59
Dry time ahead, but storms remain in the holiday weekend forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Comfortable weather has prevailed on this Saturday thanks to clouds & showers across portions of the state. While the rain is undesirable, it was able to stave off 90 degree heat with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s replacing it. Sunday showers hang around. We...
Fox 59
Foggy start to the day; tracking Sunday showers
Heavy rain impacted parts of central Indiana on Saturday. The highest totals were reported south/southeast of Indianapolis within a 24 hour period. At 7:30 AM, there were communities in the southeast quadrant of the FOX59 viewing area that received one to three inches! There was one hefty measurement at Lake Santee with 3.52″ of rain!
Fox 59
Section of Broad Ripple Avenue closing for improvement project
People taking Broad Ripple Avenue should be on the lookout for a road closure starting Tuesday. https://fox59.com/news/section-of-broad-ripple-avenue-closing-for-improvement-project/
Fox 59
Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
Fox 59
Silver Alert declared for Hendricks County man
The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Danville man. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/silver-alert-declared-for-missing-hendricks-county-man-2/
