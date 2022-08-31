Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
KVIA
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway
UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
cbs4local.com
Officer-involved shooting reported after aggravated robbery at northeast El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Friday evening after an aggravated robbery at a Walmart. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at the 7600 block of Hondo Pass. Officers said they were responding to a theft call.
KVIA
Crimes Against Persons respond to an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say there was an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
Horizon man arrested for alleged intent to distribute narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old male was discovered to have an outstanding warrant from the El Paso County Sheriffs Office after a traffic stop was conducted at an intersection. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Paseo Alegre and Darrington Road when 27-year-old, Dante Emanuel Bazan was identified to have an outstanding […]
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol: Agents foil 3 smuggling schemes at El Paso motels
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Border Patrol Chief said smugglers are using motels as stash rooms. The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez said in the last 24 hours agents foiled three smuggling schemes and intercepted two smugglers and found 33 migrants inside several motels.
El Paso Police responds to D.A.’s office accusations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During today’s City Council meeting El Paso Police Department responded to District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office claiming a number of criminal cases were dismissed because EPPD failed to report them to the D.A. In August, the County Jail Magistrate dismissed over 300 cases that were not indicted by the D.A.’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Around 260 cases dismissed Thursday at El Paso County Courthouse
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An additional 260 cases have been dismissed today at the El Paso County Courthouse. Around 260 cases were dismissed today due to the District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales failing to file charges relating to these cases. Some of the cases ranged from drug to assault charges. District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales says […]
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
EPPD: How school threats impact the rest of the city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lockdowns at El Paso schools and threats continue. Just last Friday a BB gun was found at Socorro High School and on Wednesday Jefferson High School was put on a lockdown after a knife was found. The El Paso Police Department says they take school threats very seriously and the […]
El Paso police officer assaulted by man after being flagged down for help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A El Paso police officer was assaulted after he was flagged down for assistance and told about a suspect who was acting aggressively, police reported. The officer, an eight-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department and a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, was flagged down along the 3900 […]
KFOX 14
El Paso County dismisses 268 criminal cases; judge scolds DA for 'misinformation'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The situation out of El Paso's District Attorney's office has gotten worse over the weeks as more cases continued to be dropped. Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed 268 criminal cases on Thursday due to the district attorney not indicting them on time. During the...
KVIA
Overnight motorcycle crash leaves one person in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas - Special traffic investigators responded to the scene of an overnight crash involving a motorcycle in Far East El Paso. The crash happened at the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and Sun Fire Blvd, according to First Responders. It was reportedly a single-vehicle crash, according to officials.
Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
Car crashes into canal alongside Border Highway; one person injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car crashed into the canal alongside the Border Highway, near the Midway exit in the Lower Valley. The initial report was made at about 12:45am on August 30, 2022. Photos from EPFD, show the late model Ford Mustang Mach-e upside-down in the canal. According to El Paso Fire dispatchers, […]
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0