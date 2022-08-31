ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway

UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
KTSM

Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Horizon man arrested for alleged intent to distribute narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old male was discovered to have an outstanding warrant from the El Paso County Sheriffs Office after a traffic stop was conducted at an intersection. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Paseo Alegre and Darrington Road when 27-year-old, Dante Emanuel Bazan was identified to have an outstanding […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Border Patrol: Agents foil 3 smuggling schemes at El Paso motels

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Border Patrol Chief said smugglers are using motels as stash rooms. The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez said in the last 24 hours agents foiled three smuggling schemes and intercepted two smugglers and found 33 migrants inside several motels.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Police responds to D.A.’s office accusations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During today’s City Council meeting El Paso Police Department responded to District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office claiming a number of criminal cases were dismissed because EPPD failed to report them to the D.A. In August, the County Jail Magistrate dismissed over 300 cases that were not indicted by the D.A.’s […]
KTSM

Around 260 cases dismissed Thursday at El Paso County Courthouse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An additional 260 cases have been dismissed today at the El Paso County Courthouse. Around 260 cases were dismissed today due to the District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales failing to file charges relating to these cases. Some of the cases ranged from drug to assault charges. District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales says […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body found in vehicle near State Road 404

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: How school threats impact the rest of the city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lockdowns at El Paso schools and threats continue. Just last Friday a BB gun was found at Socorro High School and on Wednesday Jefferson High School was put on a lockdown after a knife was found. The El Paso Police Department says they take school threats very seriously and the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Overnight motorcycle crash leaves one person in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas - Special traffic investigators responded to the scene of an overnight crash involving a motorcycle in Far East El Paso. The crash happened at the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and Sun Fire Blvd, according to First Responders. It was reportedly a single-vehicle crash, according to officials.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

Car crashes into canal alongside Border Highway; one person injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car crashed into the canal alongside the Border Highway, near the Midway exit in the Lower Valley. The initial report was made at about 12:45am on August 30, 2022. Photos from EPFD, show the late model Ford Mustang Mach-e upside-down in the canal. According to El Paso Fire dispatchers, […]
EL PASO, TX
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

