Tom Handy

Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas Residents

Bank of AmericaPhoto by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash. With the price of buying a house increasing due to inflation pushing interest rates as high as 6%, Bank of America wants to offer a new program for first-time home buyers. In Dallas and a few other select cities, first-time home buyers can buy a home with zero down payment and closing costs. The target audience is people of color, African Americans, and the Hispanic community.
KHOU

How can a 767% interest rate loan be legal? It is in Texas.

HOUSTON — Even on a good week, 28-year-old Lexi struggled to make ends meet. The college-educated single mother is employed as a computer coding instructor at an after-school learning center. But inflation, soaring grocery prices and unexpected car repair bills recently left her unable to pay the rent. She...
Business
fox34.com

Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
dallasexaminer.com

The solution to homelessness is housing – whether housing first or housing later

I have now officially been working in the homelessness space for a full year and would love to take a moment to dig into the “what, why and how” of what feels like one of the most polarizing concepts in homelessness. I am sometimes left speechless when these discussions bubble up because it easily distracts us from pushing forward in effective collaboration to end homelessness.
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Rachel Denney

WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the Country

House on a sunny half-acrePhoto by Johnson Johnson on Unsplash. It’s no secret that Allen, Texas, is in the middle of a red hot real estate market. Home prices rose 24.8% from July 2021 to July 2022, and, while the meteoric rise may be less steep, there’s no sign of the market facing a downturn. In fact, Allen took second place in WalletHub’s comparison of 300 markets across the United States. Its full ranking is:
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Local Profile

H-E-B Is Brining Jobs To Plano, Texas And Beyond

If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released ​​updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.
getnews.info

Southbury Tree Pros Open to Deliver Quality Tree Care Services in CT

Southbury, CT – Southbury Tree Pros, a Southbury-based tree service company, announced the opening of its new location today. Southbury Tree Pros is led by its owner, Dominic Brown, a tree care service industry veteran. The company will serve the towns of Southbury, Oxford, Middlebury, Woodbury, and Newtown to start and expand into surrounding areas as the need grows.
SOUTHBURY, CT
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas City Council Not Doing Enough to Address Homelessness, Vagrancy

A recent poll by The Dallas Express found that nearly 70% of Dallas residents believe their city council members are not doing enough to combat homelessness and vagrancy. While exact data on homelessness and vagrancy is difficult to ascertain, according to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance’s (MDHA) 2022 State of the Homeless Address, on “any given night,” there are about 4,000 individuals living on the streets of Dallas.
Robb Report

The 20-Car Garage in This $43 Million Dallas Mansion Can Charge 8 EVs at Once

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this palatial home in University Park and its lofty price tag. A Dallas mega-mansion years in the making has finally come onto the market and it’s primed to be the most expensive listing in town. The lavish, European-inspired estate is asking a whopping $43 million and was reportedly custom built by real estate investor and homeowner, Christy Thompson. The chateau-esque structure has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms—none of which are alike. “We’re four years in and ready to be finished, with final details expected to be completed in the fall. We’re 98 percent finished inside,” listing agent Diane Stewart...
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities

North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
dallasexpress.com

Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist

A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
