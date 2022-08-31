Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Awarded $184,000 COSWAP Grant
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded the city of Grand Junction with a grant worth more than $184,000 for fire mitigation as part of the Colorado Strategic Action Program, or COSWAP. This is the second time Grand Junction has received a grant from COSWAP. The first grant...
The Daily Planet
‘Be prepared. Pay attention’
Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
Historic Colorado + Utah Photos from Robert Grant You Must See
Take a little trip back in time to Colorado and eastern Utah of yesteryear. This gallery offers 30 images lifted from negatives from the personal collection of Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant. The images below were selected completely at random. As luck would have it, some shots reflect content recently...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Grand Junction’s Favorite Ways to Enjoy Fresh Colorado Peaches
The Colorado peach harvest season is in full swing, and during the last weeks of summer, we are sure to enjoy this year's peaches now being sold on many street corners in Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. What is your favorite way to eat a peach? Do you like it...
Grand Junction Recognized as a Hidden Gem
The City of Grand Junction's Destination Marketing Organization, Visit Grand Junction, was successful in getting Red Bull to recognize it in their September issue of the Red Bulletin, which was published on August 30, 2022.
Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta
DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up
You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
Grand Junction Confectionery Takes Deliciousness National On QVC
The video above aired yesterday on national television. Were you aware this incredibly popular Grand Junction, Colorado business is frequently featured nationally on QVC?. Yesterday, August 31, 2022, the following image went out on Enstrom Candies' official Facebook page:. It's no secret I've spent a significant percentage of my life...
KJCT8
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
nbc11news.com
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
Top 7 Reasons To Visit This Art & Events Center in Cedaredge Colorado
Your next Western Colorado road trip is only 65 miles out of Grand Junction. Check out the amazing events coming to the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge. This awesome venue offers live concerts, art classes, Yoga, Qi Gong, dances, dance lessons, a Gallery, theatre performances, and more. If nothing else, you'll love the drive getting there.
Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction
If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home. Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.
818 Hot Dogs Per Second and Other Unbelievable Labor Day Facts
The Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer as we know it and a welcomed three-day weekend for many workers. Labor Day is the third most popular holiday in America, coming in behind Christmas and Memorial Day. I know it's hard to believe, but Thanksgiving comes in at #4. And, believe this or not, 68% of people in a survey said Labor Day was their favorite holiday. Really? Who are these people? Somehow I don't think they live in Grand Junction.
CSP Ongoing Investigation of a Fruita Trooper
The Colorado State Patrol provided KREX with a statement release over an on going investigation of a Fruita Trooper
Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff
Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
Grand Junction’s New Restaurant On Orchard Mesa Officially Open
Hungry Orchard Mesa residents no longer need to make a run for the border. Grand Junction can now begin to think outside the bun with the Grand Opening of this new restaurant. The Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa officially opened today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The sign isn't even up yet, but people are already flocking to this new food option.
