Grand Junction, CO

westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction Awarded $184,000 COSWAP Grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded the city of Grand Junction with a grant worth more than $184,000 for fire mitigation as part of the Colorado Strategic Action Program, or COSWAP. This is the second time Grand Junction has received a grant from COSWAP. The first grant...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

‘Be prepared. Pay attention’

Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
MONTROSE, CO
KXRM

Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta

DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
DELTA, CO
95 Rock KKNN

City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up

You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Top 7 Reasons To Visit This Art & Events Center in Cedaredge Colorado

Your next Western Colorado road trip is only 65 miles out of Grand Junction. Check out the amazing events coming to the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge. This awesome venue offers live concerts, art classes, Yoga, Qi Gong, dances, dance lessons, a Gallery, theatre performances, and more. If nothing else, you'll love the drive getting there.
CEDAREDGE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction

If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home. Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

818 Hot Dogs Per Second and Other Unbelievable Labor Day Facts

The Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer as we know it and a welcomed three-day weekend for many workers. Labor Day is the third most popular holiday in America, coming in behind Christmas and Memorial Day. I know it's hard to believe, but Thanksgiving comes in at #4. And, believe this or not, 68% of people in a survey said Labor Day was their favorite holiday. Really? Who are these people? Somehow I don't think they live in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff

Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
CEDAREDGE, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

