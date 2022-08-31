Local Coffee Shop by Honeylu’s Opens at a New Location in Van Alstyne to Offer a High-Quality 3rd Wave Coffee Shop Experience

McKinney has quickly become one of the DFW area's top places to visit. To help you maximize your time in McKinney, we have created a list of the top things to do. Sweet Caroline’s Gelato is a fantastic way to start the day. In addition to delicious gelato, they also serve all sorts of coffee that will help you seize the day. I enjoy coming here for a morning coffee or a sweet midday pick-me-up of gelato to help me cool down and beat the summer heat.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO