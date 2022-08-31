Read full article on original website
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults
The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds
Both oral and inhaled glucocorticoids used for asthma, allergies and other inflammatory conditions may be linked to decreased white matter, which limits connectivity between different regions of the brain, a new study finds.
New study finds ‘widespread exposure’ to cancer-causing chemicals during pregnancy
Pregnant people are unknowingly being exposed to harmful chemicals that can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development, according to a new study by a team of researchers at University of California, San Francisco, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The team measured 45 harmful chemicals...
Jennifer Rollin: How Society and Social Media Impacts Eating Disorders
An eating disorder has the potential to completely change your life from the inside out. Living with one can be like having a voice in your head that tells you everything you’re doing is wrong, and while everyone experiences eating disorders differently, it’s never a pleasant experience. Jennifer...
People with type A blood have slightly higher stroke risk, researchers say
BOSTON - Could your blood type put you at a higher risk of stroke at an early age? The number of people experiencing a stroke at an early age is rising but it is unclear why. In an attempt to answer this question, researchers at the University of Maryland looked at 48 prior studies and found that people with blood type A were at a 16-percent higher risk of having a stroke before the age of 60, and people with blood type O had a 12-percent lower risk than people with other blood types.Keep in mind, the increased risk associated with type A blood was small, so people with this blood type should not worry about having an early stroke. But scientists want to investigate further to see why there appears to be an association.
The Nurse Coach Collective Is Streamlining the Path of Registered Nurses to Becoming Fulfilled Nurse Coaches
The company is broadening the financial pathways of nurses while refueling their passion for the profession and touching the lives of patients. The global trends in healthcare where patients remain in a cycle of depressive sicknesses and health workers experience regular burnouts and breakdown points to the miasma of the health sector. The COVID-19 pandemic was the salt upon these wounds as it dissolved the physical strands that managed to hold this sector together, causing tension and dissatisfaction among medical professionals around the world. For many patients – on whom the health sector is built- their hope to see the next day is derived from the lamps of diligent and passionate nurses. Unfortunately, it is an uphill task to demand so much from these caregivers who are stretched in every wise and are gradually losing their zest for the noble profession. However, the Nurse Coach Collective is positioned to reignite the spark missing in the lives of nurses and their practice of the profession.
