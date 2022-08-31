Fort Collins Physical Therapy by UpSlope Physical Therapy & Performance Without Pain Medications, Injections, or Surgery

Read full article on original website
What the new booster shot tells us about COVID
DENVER — Omicron-specific booster shots are anticipated to arrive in Colorado after Labor Day. The state health department ordered 145,200 doses and the Colorado retail pharmacies ordered 143,800 doses. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment anticipates they will continue to order more doses with enough supply to meet demand.
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale Offers Peaceful Riverside Living
A log cabin in Lyons, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the chance to purchase this peaceful riverside property. full Zillow listing for this home to learn more. Cozy Cabins to Book for Your Next Estes Park Getaway. These charming cabins provide the comforts of home to vacationers...
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer
Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
Fort Collins police shoot man at apartment complex near Edora Park
Fort Collins police officers shot a man who allegedly was armed with a gun at an apartment complex Friday afternoon while they were trying to arrest a different man on a burglary warrant.
Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during 'energy emergency'
When thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
boulderreportinglab.org
‘Landlord of last resort’: Boulder’s largest shelter is buying homes for people often shunned by property owners
The city’s largest homeless shelter, the nonprofit Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, is planning to purchase up to 10 housing units to rent to unhoused people. The program is intended to help fill the housing gap for people for whom it has struggled to find landlords. The nonprofit, which...
Get Your Free Bundt Cake At Colorado’s Nothing Bundt Cakes Locations This Week
I don't know about you, but I'd do (almost) anything for some free food - especially when said free food comes in the form of a bundt cake. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be celebrating its 25th anniversary by gifting its loyal customers with free bundt cakes.
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Denver family outraged after father's gravestone buried under inches of dirt
An attempt to visit her dad's gravestone turned into an hours-long effort to find it. Now, Kisa Wright is demanding Riverside Cemetery to do its due diligence with the area's upkeep.
1310kfka.com
Former Principal of a Weld County School sues over being terminated
A former principal for a school in Weld County is suing the school district, claiming he was terminated because of his faith. Brian Littlefield lost his job at Roosevelt High School last year after complaints about his views on gender and LGBTQ individuals as well as his handling of bullying and racial issues. Littlefield contends in his federal lawsuit that the RE-5J school district fired him following a speech he gave to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He says concerns about his behavior and job performance were never raised before that speech, and that he was really fired because of his faith.
Rollover kills 3 near 136th and Riverdale Road
A 2012 Toyota Highlander was found in a ditch near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road Saturday morning, and now officials are saying that three of its occupants have died as a result
Witness who called 911 after fatal crash calls intersection dangerous
A deadly crash that occurred just outside of Brighton at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road is now under investigation.
Domestic violence murder victim sought help before her death
CBS News Colorado has learned that the Denver Police Department is investigating one of their detectives for their handling of a domestic violence assault complaint that was received in May. Three months later, the woman who made the verbal complaint to police was found dead, and her ex-boyfriend is being charged with murder."The Denver Police Department takes seriously and thoroughly investigates any allegation of misconduct or policy violation," the department wrote in a statement, responding to CBS News Colorado inquiries about the murder of Elizabeth Hatlas, 50. Her ex-boyfriend, Travis Tuomi, is being held for first-degree murder and tampering with...
Boulder's New Vista High School evacuated as police execute warrant nearby
New Vista High School in Boulder was under evacuation notice after Boulder police worked to execute a warrant near the school.
Legal expert weighs in on possible insanity plea in Greeley hatchet killing
A judge denied bail Wednesday to the man accused of using a hatchet to kill a 22-year-old Greeley woman.
