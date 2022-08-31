Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Hornets sting Blue Devils
Friday’s county rivalry game against the Poplarville Hornets and the Pearl River Central Blue Devils was one sided. PRC’s only lead was at 3-0. After that Poplarville scored 45 unanswered points and clinched their first win of the season. Maurice Travis had game high three touchdowns, two on...
Dante Dowdell, No. 5 Picayune pick up win over Jeff Davis County, 28-7
BASSFIELD — No. 5 Picayune showed no mercy on the smaller school Friday night, rolling to a 28-7 win over 3A Jefferson Davis County. Dante Dowdell had another big game for Picayune, which overpowered the home-standing Jaguars despite having to overcome some self-inflicted setbacks. "We're really ...
Will Smith goes for three touchdowns as Ocean Springs beats Hattiesburg 35-6
HATTIESBURG – With its passing game sputtering, Ocean Springs turned to its running game and its defense, and that was enough to produce a victory.. Sophomore Will Smith Jr. ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and the Greyhounds held Hattiesburg to just 107 yards of offense in a workmanlike ...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/02/22)
Highlights from Pass, Bay High, Laurel, Ocean Springs, and Picayune. Stone's Chaz Collins has our play of the night. Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anna Kate Rounsaville. This week's athlete of the week is Gulfport's Anna Kate Rounsaville who is a volleyball and softball star for the Admirals. VOLLEYBALL: Gautier...
Hattiesburg, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Resurrection Catholic High School football team will have a game with North Forrest High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Resurrection Catholic High SchoolNorth Forrest High School.
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs grads ready to lead MSU’s ‘Famous Maroon Band’ into Davis Wade Saturday
STARKVILLE, Mississippi -- With anticipation filling the air this week for Mississippi State’s first home football game Saturday, the air is also filled with the monumental sound and preparation of the state’s largest college band. Nearly 400 members strong, the university’s Famous Maroon Band has student representation from...
gchsstudentpress.org
Green becomes new Attendance Officer
Not a new face to George County High, Class of 1999 graduate Jennifer Green is ready to take on the job of attendance officer. Green went to Jones County Junior College for two years. Her favorite thing to do is support the George County. Rebels and her two son, Blane...
WLOX
A horse named "Gulfport" is making headlines in the horse racing world
Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. |. Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association says there are over 16,000 hotel rooms...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Mississippi – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MS Gambling Sites
With tens of millions of dollars in sportsbook bets each month and massive casinos along the Biloxi waterfront, its no wonder Mississippi gambling is a hot topic. But is online gambling legal in the Magnolia State?. Read on as our experts provide the latest insights into gambling at land-based casinos...
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
WLOX
Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport
The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
WLOX
Moss Point native hopes 2% restaurant tax would improve recreational center
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s been looking the same for 20 years now. It’s time for a change,” said Coach Jonathan Berryman. Coach Jonathan Berryman coaches in Moss Point’s youth football league. He says a 2% restaurant tax could benefit the kids of Moss Point through a remodeling of the recreation center.
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
fox8live.com
Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
WLOX
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
WLOX
Judge rules Harrison County not liable for drowning at Dedeaux Park
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport father’s 2019 drowning death in the Biloxi River was tragic, but not the fault of Harrison County. That’s the ruling from Circuit Court Judge Randi Mueller. Anthony Lewellyn, 37, was visiting Dedeaux Park with his family when his 16-year-old stepdaughter began...
