Rams Drop Opener to Ranked Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Methodical throughout, with an occasional splash of flash. The Jay Norvell era at Colorado State began with a big task in the Big House, facing a top-10 Michigan team coming off an appearance in the College Football playoffs. Obviously not the easiest place to make a first impression.
Saturday Sweep: Rams take down Alabama State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off a big win over Florida Gulf Coast last night, the Colorado State Rams earned their first sweep of the season as they dominantly took down Alabama State 3-0 Saturday afternoon at Moby Arena. Saturday's game marked the last day of Colorado State's four...
Rams Begin Season with Strong Showing at Wyoming Invite

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Colorado State cross country teams started the 2022 season on Saturday morning racing at the Wyoming Invite and nearly swept both races. The women's team took the top spot, while the men crossed in second – finishing just 2.3 seconds and one point behind the leader.
Balanced Hitting Attack Lead Rams Past Eagles

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Four Rams totaled nine or more kills in Colorado State's 3-1 win over Florida Gulf Coast Friday night at Moby Arena. After dropping the first two games of their four-game week, the Rams and Head Coach Tom Hilbert are starting to see the preseason learning process come to fruition with a win over the Eagles.
