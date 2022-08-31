Read full article on original website
Related
A Dreamy Colorado Cabin Has a Creek Flowing Under the Bedroom
When I came across this listing for a cabin in Breckenridge, I knew that I had to share it with you all. To me, I don't think I could find any more of a perfect getaway home than this one. This cabin located at 551 Doris Drive in Breckenridge, Colorado...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO
Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Local chef competes in Food Network television show
Local chef Taylor Frankel, former head chef at Sweet Basil, was selected by The Food Network to compete on the competitive cooking show “Alex vs. America” this summer. Frankel’s episode will air on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. MST on the Food Network. On the show,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
Riverwalk Theater plans to expand into residential units and restaurant space
The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards will soon be more than just a theater. On Tuesday, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved an amended proposed use development for the property that will allow property owner Grant Smith to expand it into a four-story building, add 18 residential units and a restaurant while shrinking the theater space to diversify building usage.
Summit Daily News
Blue River largely avoids temperature issues and erosion seen in other parts of Colorado
Over the summer, areas of Colorado’s rivers have faced closures and fish kills due to weather conditions, but the Blue River in Summit County has managed to avoid negative impacts from monsoonal moisture and warm temperatures. According to the most recent data from the United States Geological Survey, temperatures...
One Injured, Bear & Cub Euthanized After Animal Attack in Colorado
An animal attack in New Castle has left one person injured and two bears dead. According to a press release from the New Castle Colorado Police Department (NCCPD), police received a call about a bear attack in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Denver7...
RELATED PEOPLE
REPORT: Bear leapt from tree and charged woman, causing serious injury in Colorado
Following an initial report of a bear attack in the Garfield County town of New Castle, additional details have been released. At about 2 AM on Wednesday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified by Colorado State Patrol about a bear attack that had occurred. In the early morning hours,...
Gypsum schools’ lockout the result of shattered patrol car window
On Friday, Aug. 26, all the Eagle County School District schools in Gypsum were put on a brief lockout. This included Eagle Valley High School, Gypsum Elementary School, Red Hill Elementary School and Gypsum Creek Middle School. Matt Miano, Eagle County School District’s chief communications officer, said the lockout was...
Comments / 0