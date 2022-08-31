ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mankato recovered addicts spread hope for recovery

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Spring Lake Park, the community came together to celebrate those who recovered from their substance addiction, as well as remember those who have passed from overdose. “My dog here, Jeff, my boyfriend and I decided to name him after two of our friends that...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Salem

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Salem. He’s a friendly and energetic feline. When he’s not playing with toys, Salem enjoys cuddling and napping in the sunlight. This is his second stay at BENCHS.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. Its mission includes working with people with disabilities as well as families that are helping people with disabilities . One...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC receives Emmy award nomination for news excellence

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now has been nominated for an Emmy® award. The nomination is for News Excellence from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Upper Midwest Chapter, serving Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. The entries were judged by peers in...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Mankato, MN
Health
Mankato, MN
Government
City
Hope, MN
KEYC

Vulnerable Mankato adult goes missing at State Fair

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Go Fund Me has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy critically injured in a gun safe accident. According to the fundraiser, Samuel Carver was in a family member’s shop over the weekend helping with the delivery of a new gun safe.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Back to school: MAPS highlight importance of mental health resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato Area Public schools gets ready to welcome back thousands of students, one thing on their mind is mental health. “Last year we saw students come back a little dysregulated. Some had anxiety, some were fearful about coming to school. I mean, let’s be honest, the last few years were a disruption to students,” said Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Services for MAPS.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students

The Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. Each year, the Minnesota Department of Health judges communities on who has the best drinking water, and this year, St. Peter took home the prize for best drinking water in Minnesota. Minnesota State University,...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Beyond Brink
KEYC

Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato

Although some events are returning from last year, PrideFest will add a new event to its roster and a few important honorees. MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. St. Peter...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato. Updated: 4 hours ago. Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato PrideFest adds new event to 2022 schedule

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 21 years, Mankato PrideFest has partied all over town, celebrating identity, expression, and community. Starting Sept. 8, PrideFest will return with many free events. This year, PrideFest kicks off with a new event: the Share Your Pride: Queer Photo Series at the 410 Project. Anyone...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
knuj.net

New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.

Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips. State Patrol said that motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, as well as come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays the red flashing lights.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with SUV in Mankato

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Mankato Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dale Lloyd Sader, 76, of Wells, was northbound on Highway 22 when his Harley Davidson collided with the SUV. Sader was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. Deborah Suzanne...
MANKATO, MN
MinnPost

Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness

The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
EDINA, MN
MinnPost

Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications

For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy