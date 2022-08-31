ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, AL

Comments / 1

Related
alabamaliving.coop

Old Town Stock House

Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
wbhm.org

The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County

Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

OPP looking for the owner of this pedal boat

This pedal boat was found floating on Peninsula Lake in Huntsville. Huntsville OPP would like to see it returned to the owner. If you know whose it is, contact the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 705-789-5551. Don’t miss out on Doppler!. Sign up here to receive...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Woodville, AL
doppleronline.ca

Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario

Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
UNION GROVE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites begins construction along Main Ave. SW

CULLMAN, Ala. – The planned Cobblestone Hotel & Suites at 1835 Main Ave. SW in Cullman is now closer to reality. Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President Keith Varden welcomed guests to a symbolic “groundbreaking” ceremony Tuesday at Cullman City Hall, and ground clearing at the site has begun.   “Cobblestone Hotel & Suites is an exciting next step for Cullman,” Varden said. “It’s the first of its brand in Alabama and we’re super grateful (sic). It’s the first hotel in the downtown area. What this is going to do for us is tie in our industrial area but also the...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Native Americans#Stalagmite Forest#Cathedral Caverns#Union
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
AL.com

Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?

There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy