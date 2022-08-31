Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: North Alabama bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year
Just about everything seems to cost more nowadays. From the clothes you wear to the food you eat, the price tag seems to always be creeping up. That's why one North Alabama faith leader is doing his part to help out his community. "It's always been in my heart to...
alabamaliving.coop
Old Town Stock House
Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
wbhm.org
The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
doppleronline.ca
OPP looking for the owner of this pedal boat
This pedal boat was found floating on Peninsula Lake in Huntsville. Huntsville OPP would like to see it returned to the owner. If you know whose it is, contact the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 705-789-5551. Don’t miss out on Doppler!. Sign up here to receive...
doppleronline.ca
Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario
Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
Cobblestone Hotel & Suites begins construction along Main Ave. SW
CULLMAN, Ala. – The planned Cobblestone Hotel & Suites at 1835 Main Ave. SW in Cullman is now closer to reality. Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President Keith Varden welcomed guests to a symbolic “groundbreaking” ceremony Tuesday at Cullman City Hall, and ground clearing at the site has begun. “Cobblestone Hotel & Suites is an exciting next step for Cullman,” Varden said. “It’s the first of its brand in Alabama and we’re super grateful (sic). It’s the first hotel in the downtown area. What this is going to do for us is tie in our industrial area but also the...
Mail carrier shortage affecting the elderly population in Madison
People in Madison say they have not received their mail consistently for quite some time. One resident says she’s surprised when she does get delivery to her mailbox.
WAFF
Group of Monte Sano neighbors sue City of Huntsville over development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Monte Sano development could come to a screeching halt. A group of neighbors is suing the City of Huntsville and the project’s developers, See Forever, to stop it. Huntsville city leaders want to build the Summit of Monte Sano new development right next to...
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
thebamabuzz.com
See which Alabama metro areas were named affordable US cities with the most home inventory
While the housing market is cooling off across the country, finding an affordable home is still a major challenge with skyrocketing rates and low inventory. However, according to Stessa, several Alabama metro areas including Birmingham-Hoover and Huntsville ranked among affordable cities with the most home inventory. Read on to find out more.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?
There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
1 dead in shooting at Quail Creek campground
Officials responded to a shooting at the Quail Creek campground on Thursday night.
Will your trash be picked up in Huntsville on Labor Day?
For Huntsville residents, Labor Day week will look different for garbage and recycling collection.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
Chilean man arrested in north Alabama for alleged Tennessee, Oregon crime spree
A man from South America who was identified in a series of crimes in Tennessee and Oregon was recently arrested in Madison County, according to online jail records.
Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
