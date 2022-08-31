ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Time For Skull Valley Clean Up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
SKULL VALLEY, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Arizona State
Sedona, AZ
Arizona Lifestyle
KTAR.com

USFWS announces recovery plan for endangered Arizona cactus

PHOENIX — The acuna cactus is a small and spherical succulent that grows pink colored flowers with green fruits in the Sonoran Desert. The cactus native to Arizona, though, is listed as endangered and has been since 2013. The species has eight surviving populations, four of which contain 50 or fewer individuals.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixwithkids.net

Buck Springs Resort in Pinetop

Arizona isn’t all desert – and Buck Springs Resort in Pinetop invites you to see just how relaxing a weekend away in the pine trees can be!. Buck Springs Resort is located in Pinetop, about 3 hours from Phoenix. They offer 1-3 bedroom cabins. Also on-site is a dog park (yes, pets are welcome!), a simple swing and spinner for the kiddos, and the beauty of a quiet getaway spot. Community firepits and tables are in the center of the cabin groups.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ
AZFamily

One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes

FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170. One person died at the scene...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
BOULDER CITY, NV
worldatlas.com

10 Best West Coast Beach Towns

The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
CANNON BEACH, OR
12news.com

A massive dust storm hit the southeast Valley on Friday

PHOENIX — A massive wall of dust rolled across the southeast Valley on Friday evening pausing many high school football activities and halting traffic. The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through. The dust storm was making its way southwest...
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat to continue into holiday weekend for the Imperial Valley

While temps go back to average for the Yuma area, the Imperial Valley has their excessive heat warning extended to Tuesday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure situated across the western United States will continue to result a prolonged period of hot temperatures across the area into at least the first half of next week, with many lower desert communities likely eclipsing the 110 degree mark. With high pressure in place, thunderstorm chances will remain low most days and affect primarily the higher elevations of Arizona. However, strong thunderstorm wind gusts could still descend out of the high terrain toward the lower.
YUMA, AZ
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Abigail's Adventures

Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.
ARIZONA STATE

