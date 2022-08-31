Read full article on original website
vanishinggeorgia.com
Flint River Diving Trees, Meriwether County
Most of us who have grown up swimming in rivers and creeks are familiar with rope swings tied to trees that have a good reach over the waterway, and occasionally, we see impromptu ladders added to make the climb to the top easier. I shot these several years ago near the Meriwether County Landing on the Flint River and I think they had more steps than any I’ve seen.
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
alreporter.com
Disney exec shows interest in Auburn AD position
Auburn football vs Georgia South on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Via Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Following the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene last week, Auburn University officials announced a national search would commence to find the person who will lead the school’s athletic department going forward.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey Auburn fans! Here's what's new in the Loveliest Village since the last football season ended
Since college football season ended last year, a lot has changed downtown that many Auburn fans might not know about. With Auburn being one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama, there’s plenty new to do in downtown before and after the game. Here’s just some of the new...
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Mercer TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
Auburn (0-0) vs. Mercer (1-0) This game will determine... Whether Auburn can come out of the gate fast to open the 2022 season. Last year’s ending was one the Tigers would like to soon forget, losing five straight games to close the season, and the surest way to wash away the sour taste 2021 left behind is to come out and handle business Saturday. The last time Auburn hosted Mercer, in 2017, the Tigers dealt with ball-security issues that made for a closer-than-preferred game. This time, making quick work of the Bears will help the Tigers get Year 2 of the Harsin era started on the right foot.
WTVM
Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host Big Shred Day Event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is getting ready to help people throughout the Chattahoochee Valley as they prepare for their 3rd annual Shred Day Event. Feeding the Valley serves over 18 counties between Georgia and Alabama. The organization distributes over 600 thousand pounds of food on a monthly basis.
opelikaobserver.com
Air Jordan 5 Replicas To Be on View at Auburn University
AUBURN — A new exhibition titled “Andy Yoder: Overboard” featuring more than 250 sculptural sneakers — constructed from recycled packing from well-known brands such as Lego, Barbie, Apple and even Auburn University — will be on view at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, April 1, 2023.
WSFA
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
Opelika-Auburn News
Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election
In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
The Extra Point: Enterprise vs Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off a tough home loss against Auburn, Enterprise now goes on the road for another test in 7A region 2, against Central Phenix City. Enterprise has not been able to beat the Red Devils since 2015, tonight could change the narrative for the Wildcats. Phenix City is able to […]
wrbl.com
Dwindling daylight, shorter days and longer nights ahead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Have you noticed daylight decreasing as summer comes to an end, there’s a reason why this occurs. Meteorologist Cody Nickel explains how much daylight we’ve lost to date. As we transition from summer to autumn, the sun’s angle or altitude to the horizon...
The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
wrbl.com
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Afternoon showers and storms likely with an unsettled weather pattern next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining humid and tropical for Friday Night Football across the area with a chance for a stray shower or storm near sunset as temperatures drop into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Labor Day Weekend, our focus will remain on a stationary boundary...
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
auburnvillager.com
'Lemonade Man' leaves a lasting legacy
For the thousands who visit Auburn during the year, often the trip is not complete without an excursion to Toomer’s Drugs for a sip of their famous lemonade. Nestled proudly on Toomer’s Corner, this small shop has been paramount to Auburn history. Although it originated as a drugstore in 1896, its reputation can give thanks to the tart and tang of its lemonade.
Samford Avenue lane expected to close on Sept. 5
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced an expected lane closure on Sanford Avenue near the intersection of Gay Street on Sept. 5, as construction continues on the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to Director of Public Affairs David Dorton, the contractor for the project is starting […]
Phenix City, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Enterprise High SchoolCentral-Phenix City High School.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
WTVM
Auburn City Schools adding K9 security to reduce school shooting risks
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This school year, Auburn City Schools (ACS) launched its new Paws on Patrol program, using detection dogs to mitigate school shooting risk so students feel safer on campus. The partnership is between the school system and the Global K9 Protection Group based in Lee County. The...
Alabama family offering $1,000 reward in hit and run case
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March […]
