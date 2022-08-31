POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Can’t make it to the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show to see the Budweiser Clydesdales? You will have another opportunity to see the famous horses!. In honor of National Preparedness Month, the parent company of Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch is hosting its second annual “Prepare For Your Pets” campaign on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Kroger, located at 234 East Emory Road.

