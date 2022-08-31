Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
middlesboronews.com
Old Jail doors open for tours
The historic Old Jail will open its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third-oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical and Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
A flight through the ages: a look back at the Smoky Mountain Air Shows
Air shows at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base have been dazzling fans since 1995. The Thunderbirds. Stealth Bombers. The Blue Angels. These are just a few of the magnificent aircrafts that have made their way to East Tennessee for the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base air shows.
993thex.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at Morristown Food City September 7
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make an appearance at the Morristown Food City on Wednesday. According to a press release, the Clydesdales have been a staple to Anheuser-Busch since the 1930’s. The famous red beer wagon and eight massive Clydesdale horses will roll into the Morristown Food...
wvlt.tv
Should you wash your chicken?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Should you wash your chicken before you cook it? A new initiative supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Competitive Grant is explaining why you might want to skip this step next time you cook.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
WATE
Toxic algae in ponds can kill pets, UT professor says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee assistant professor, Ivis Gore, is hoping to warn those who may take their dogs out for a swim at ponds or lakes about a type of algae that could potentially kill your furry friend. Gore has a one-year-old Labrador who loves...
WSMV
Here’s where to save big this Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Labor Day weekend sales have been happening all weekend. This Labor Day you can find everything from clothes to mattresses on sale. Target is offering 30% off on a variety of items like shoes for the family, indoor furniture, and select electronics. When it comes to large...
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Can’t make it to the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show to see the Budweiser Clydesdales? You will have another opportunity to see the famous horses!. In honor of National Preparedness Month, the parent company of Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch is hosting its second annual “Prepare For Your Pets” campaign on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Kroger, located at 234 East Emory Road.
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
WTVCFOX
TWRA: Two teenage girls injured in boating accident on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to our ABC affiliate, WATE, two girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat on Douglas Lake.
Spotty water service causes frustration in a Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
WSMV
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
'One choice can affect you for the rest of your life' | Man injured by drinking and driving warns students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to AAA, around 28 people die every day in crashes related to driving while drunk. That ends up being around a person every 52 minutes. One man is visiting students across East Tennessee to warn them about drinking and driving, hoping to save lives in the process. Blake McMeans was a standout tennis player and was voted "Best Looking" by his high school class.
