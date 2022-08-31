Read full article on original website
Colt .45 Peace Keeper
3d ago
This entire project is a joke!He will never receive the funding as was mentioned theaters are struggling and not investable!The city is weak and does not care to address with any force!We pay exorbitant taxes and deserve to have a useable entertainment center!Menifee is already known as the city with nothing to do....but build houses and traffic!Wake up people!
Reply(1)
3
ed dizzle
2d ago
bro go live in san bernardino or ANY L.A. COUNTY city where I've lived MENIFEE IS GREAT ITS GROWING WHICH MEANS ITS PROSPEROUS ansd rift raft stays out I RATHER LIVE IN MENIFEE WITH TRAFFIC THEN IN PERRIS OR MORENO VALLEY!!! HAVENT YOU SEEN THE CONSTRUCTION ON THE 215 THEIR EXPANDING NOW BEFORE ITS TOO LATE!
Reply
2
