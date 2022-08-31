ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

nbcboston.com

Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Submerged SUV During Flash Flood in Rhode Island

A small group of neighbors jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his submerged SUV amid flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon. NBC10 Boston spoke with Rodolfo Flores, who injured his arm breaking the window of the SUV and pulling the man to safety off Pleasant Valley Parkway with the help of his neighbors.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting

8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
WARWICK, RI
Bristol, RI
Rhode Island State
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight

REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
REHOBOTH, MA
whdh.com

Vote for Mass. haunted hotel as one of nation’s favorites

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As spooky season approaches, a Fall River hotel is in the running to become America’s favorite haunted hotel, according to a poll run by USA Today. As part of the outlet’s annual Readers’ Choice series, 20 hotels from around the country are in the...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Swansea police investigate car crash

SWANSEA, M.A. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 6 at Route 95 in Swansea.  Swansea Police say they first received a report of the incident around 8 P.M. Sunday night.  The pedestrian, only identified by police as a 33-year-old-man, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with what police say, appeared […]
SWANSEA, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: 18 reports of car breaks in Garden City area

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the area of Garden City. Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area, according to police. Police say the incidents happen during the overnight hours and that most of […]
CRANSTON, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Pain endures for family of Henry

An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
EDGARTOWN, MA
ABC6.com

Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter: Meow Meow’s waiting at the Providence Animal Control Center

Hello, hello! I’m a 3 (or so) year old cat from the streets with a cool story to tell. My feeder was concerned I would make kittens and wanted to prevent that… High Fives!. So, I was TNR’d back in April 22 and enjoyed visiting all my people. I loved hanging out at the Family Dollar and then be on my way to the next friend I would visit but, this heat wave… not fun.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day

“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

