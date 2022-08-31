Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Submerged SUV During Flash Flood in Rhode Island
A small group of neighbors jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his submerged SUV amid flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon. NBC10 Boston spoke with Rodolfo Flores, who injured his arm breaking the window of the SUV and pulling the man to safety off Pleasant Valley Parkway with the help of his neighbors.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting
8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
Man struck by car, seriously injured in Swansea
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Swansea Sunday evening.
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight
REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
whdh.com
Vote for Mass. haunted hotel as one of nation’s favorites
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As spooky season approaches, a Fall River hotel is in the running to become America’s favorite haunted hotel, according to a poll run by USA Today. As part of the outlet’s annual Readers’ Choice series, 20 hotels from around the country are in the...
WCVB
Caught on camera: Partial collapse of Rhode Island building during rain storm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dust flew, the lights went out and a deafening crash filled the air inside a building that partially collapsed Monday during the heavy storms that also brought flooding to southern New England. Video captured by Jerry Batista recorded the dramatic moments inside the building at 215...
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Urge Drivers to Avoid Flooded and Impassable Streets—See Where
The Providence Police Department is warning of flooded and impassable streets in the city and is urging residents to steer clear. On Monday afternoon, Police announced the following:. "As of 2:50 p.m. today the following streets/intersections are flooded and not passable. Please avoid these areas if possible. 1) Hartford Avenue...
ABC6.com
Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
GoLocalProv
Female PC Student Assaulted in Dorm Room - Assailant Reportedly Struck Her in Face with Cell Phone
A female Providence College student was assaulted in her dorm room early Saturday morning. She was reportedly hit in the face with a cell phone by an unknown assailant — and PC issued one individual a no-trespassing order following the assault. About Incident. Shortly before 2 AM Saturday morning,...
Swansea police investigate car crash
SWANSEA, M.A. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 6 at Route 95 in Swansea. Swansea Police say they first received a report of the incident around 8 P.M. Sunday night. The pedestrian, only identified by police as a 33-year-old-man, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with what police say, appeared […]
Police: 18 reports of car breaks in Garden City area
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the area of Garden City. Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area, according to police. Police say the incidents happen during the overnight hours and that most of […]
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pain endures for family of Henry
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted Hotel
(Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi) (TAUNTON, MA) If you're looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit of the season, mark your calendars for the Psychic Fair & Bazaar hosted at a haunted hotel on Sunday, September 25th!
ABC6.com
Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter: Meow Meow’s waiting at the Providence Animal Control Center
Hello, hello! I’m a 3 (or so) year old cat from the streets with a cool story to tell. My feeder was concerned I would make kittens and wanted to prevent that… High Fives!. So, I was TNR’d back in April 22 and enjoyed visiting all my people. I loved hanging out at the Family Dollar and then be on my way to the next friend I would visit but, this heat wave… not fun.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
ABC6.com
Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day
“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
fallriverreporter.com
Burned boy one of two transported to the hospital after fire at Attleboro home
Two were transported to the hospital Sunday after a fire sent two to the hospital including a boy who was burned. Just after 12:30 p.m., a call came into dispatch for heavy fire showing and blowing out of a second story window at 25 Thomas Avenue in Attleboro. The 2nd...
