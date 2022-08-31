Hello, hello! I’m a 3 (or so) year old cat from the streets with a cool story to tell. My feeder was concerned I would make kittens and wanted to prevent that… High Fives!. So, I was TNR’d back in April 22 and enjoyed visiting all my people. I loved hanging out at the Family Dollar and then be on my way to the next friend I would visit but, this heat wave… not fun.

