Wait..WHAT?! "OMG it has a cleft palate..kill it"! WTF is wrong with people!?I'm SO glad someone had a heart & saw past that sweet pup's birth defect.
that is wonderful that you adopted the puppy only to Foster it and then later on adopted it to keep it. a cleft palate is not something that they would starve on entirely through their whole life it's only a certain length of time they need help. you gave the puppy to help that it needed just to survive past that age of trying to suckle. now the puppy can have an operation and so it can eat the proper way it's not a deformed horrible dog. I am glad you gave it the right to life instead of the stupid owner trying to kill it how horrible. I hope you also spayed that female lab so she will never have any more puppies insane
I am really hoping that this cute puppy can have surgery to correct this defect soon ❤️
