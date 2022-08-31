Read full article on original website
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Why Sunday is so important for man who almost died after surgery
David Redford shared his story ahead of Sunday, which is Virginia Blood Donor Day. It’s a day designed to encourage folks to get out and donate blood to help replenish the supply.
‘I was so mad’: Richmond Woman crushed after precious plants stolen
8News spoke with Cheyenne Flint, who says she came home on the night of her birthday to an unwelcome surprise -- her 6' tall plant was missing. But what she would find next was even more disturbing.
Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond, sources say
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 for a report of a shooting. Three people were found shot at the scene, all of whom have injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.
A mold outbreak in a Henrico apartment could cost this family over $50,000
When Henrico resident Benefa Anning left her apartment for the night, she couldn't believe how different her home looked when she and her family returned the next day.
What’s open and closed on Labor Day in the Richmond area
If you have the day off from your job or school, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.
Crews recover body during search for missing man on James River
Emergency crews recovered a body from the James River Monday morning during their search for a man who went missing in the water the night before.
Dad charged with killing son and hiding body in freezer appears in court
Two trial dates were set for Chesterfield father and former University of Richmond basketball star Kass Weaver during a motion's hearing on Friday.
Suspects spend thousands after stealing Colonial Heights JCPenney customer’s credit cards
According to police, just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, an elderly woman was checking out at a JCPenney in Colonial Heights when a man took her wallet from her purse. Later that day, the woman's credit cards were used eight times in three jurisdictions by two suspects in order to buy over $5,800 in gift cards and other items.
Richmond senior in need of dentures describes last months as a 'nightmare'
The Richmond resident is in need of a new set of dentures after having his teeth removed and not being able to use the dentures he was given.
Owl attack victims speak out about encounters
Around a week before students arrived on campus, owls attacked chemistry professor Leo Leopold while he walked behind Humanities Hall around 11 p.m. “It felt like a 10-pound pinecone hit me in the back of the head,” Leopold said. After a few moments of questioning, he heard squawking. “I...
Police: Body found near wood line along Route 1 in Chesterfield
A body was discovered in the woods along Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Trial set for father charged in death of son found in freezer
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date has been set for the father charged in the death of his son, whose body was found in a freezer. Kasceen Weaver is facing several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy to conceal a dead body. The trial on the first charge...
Police: Person in car killed at Chesterfield apartments
An investigation is underway after police discovered a body inside a car in a Chesterfield apartment complex parking lot Saturday morning.
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.
Katelin Akens lived in Arizona with her fiancée, Amber. On December 1, 2015, the 19-year-old traveled to Virginia, where she grew up, to meet her sister’s newborn baby, and to get her high school diploma from her mother, Lisa so that she could register for Cosmetology school. Katelin was supposed to return home four days later. She never boarded the plane.
Person found dead with gunshot wound in Chesterfield, police investigating
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric boards at Williamsburg bike shop using fake credit card info
Police are now looking for men they say bought nearly $13,000 worth of OneWheel electric boards at a Williamsburg bike shop using someone else's credit card information.
Virginia Woman Who Refused Abortion Found Murdered, Boyfriend Charged: Report
A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
Man killed in shooting in Richmond, police investigating
According to the Richmond Police Department, 33-year-old Albert Christian of Richmond went to VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Christian reportedly died at the hospital soon after.
Former coworker of Linda Lunsford and convicted killer speaks out as 25-year-old cold case nears conclusion
Howard, 62, was arrested in May of 2021 and charged with first-degree murder after detectives presented the facts of the case to a grand jury in Chesterfield County and obtained an indictment for Lunsford's former Walmart coworker and on-and-off boyfriend. He was originally questioned by authorities around the time of Lunsford's Dec. 1996 disappearance, but was not named as a suspect at the time.
