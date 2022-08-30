Read full article on original website
Worcester home gutted after evening fire on Blackstone River Road
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Worcester believe everyone was able to escape a home that caught fire in the city’s Quinsigamond Village neighborhood on Thursday. Reports of flames burning through a home on Blackstone River Road first came in around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities. “Wires started blowing...
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
Neighbor saves family from house fire in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking neighbor saved a mother and two children from a fire in Roslindale Friday night. The family was trapped on the second floor of the two-family home on Delford Street before neighbor Clifford Saint-Jean used a mattress to assist them in escaping out of a window.
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
Police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning. Boston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Melbourne Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said that there were two victims, one suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. One...
Off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters help a homeowner in need
SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters did what they do best– help– when they saw a community member in need of an extra hand. Crews were called to help a homeowner with a broken pipe, but soon realized that the property needed more work. The firefighters who responded reached out to their fellow union members to step in.
City of Brockton confirms West Nile Virus in mosquito, schedules spraying
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say the city was notified Friday that a mosquito, which was trapped and tested, was found to have West Nile Virus. The insect was found in the Campello section on Brockton’s south side. Technicians with the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will now spray...
Pedestrian left in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured late Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in Cambridge, according to police. The police department said officers, along with crews from Cambridge Fire, were called to a parking lot near State Street and Mass. Ave. where a pedestrian was struck sometime before 10 p.m.
Victim of multi-vehicle Brockton crash identified
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle and pedestrian accident in Brockton Wednesday night has been identified by the Plymouth County DA’s Office. Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. The incident involved two pedestrians who had been struck by a car, including Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a female, was transported to Brockton Hospital, then Boston Medical Center, with serious injuries.
Moving truck keeps up the Boston tradition of getting ‘Storrowed’ on Thursday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s tradition of trucks getting ‘Storrowed’ continued Thursday as a moving truck scrapped the bottom of a bridge on Soldiers Field Road. The top of the moving truck was ripped off by the collision with the bridge, which authorities said was not damaged in the crash.
Police investigate suspicious death in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of the walking trail near Nutts Pond in Manchester, NH, said the Attorney General’s Office. Police said there is a “significant police presence” and ask people to stay away from the area, but said there is no threat to the public.
Suspect arrested after multi-city car chase, hitting a trooper
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man has been arrested after he led State Troopers on a multi-city chase and hit one with his car. Shortly before 1 a.m. on September 1, State Police responded to reports of a yellow Honda Accord driving erratically on Route 495 South in Methuen. Troopers followed the car and stopped the driver in the left lane of 495 South in Lowell. The driver, Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, didn’t listen to the Trooper’s instructions, restarted his engine and sped away.
Scuba diver rescues phone submerged in seawater
ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A scuba diver saved the day for a woman who lost her phone while paddleboarding in Rockport. Vanessa Kahn was preparing to head out on her first mini dive as a new scuba diver earlier this week when she ran into Lauren Hernandez, who had just lost her phone and was hoping to get some help from divers.
WATCH: Footage shows person help contractor with leg trapped in a platform at Alewife station
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Footage captured the moment a person helped a contractor got her leg trapped between the train and platform Tuesday morning at the Alewife station. MBTA officials said the contractor was cleaning the platform when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge, causing her leg to be caught between the platform edge and a berthed train at the station.
Bristol County DA’s Unidentified Bodies Project results in identification of Fall River John Doe after 17 years
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn’s Unidentified Bodies Project initiative has resulted in the positive identification of a victim whose identity was unknown for 17 years, prompting a renewed suspicious death investigation. The Bristol County DA’s Office worked with the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved...
Officials: No threat to public after all parties identified in Manchester, NH stabbing death
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A stabbing death remains under investigation after a body was found by a popular walking trail in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday. The state attorney general announced all parties involved in the death appear to have been identified, after an adult male was found dead by Nutt Pond around 10 a.m.
Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
Teen street race leads to rollover crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an alleged street race between two teens ended with a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road. The two vehicles collided, sending one,...
Orange Line track work nearly halfway done, MBTA says
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Halfway into the monthlong Orange Line shutdown, the scheduled round-the-clock track work is now almost halfway done too, according to the MBTA. The track replacement work is 49% complete, 44% of the rail replacement is done, or 62,000 linear feet, as well as 84% of special track renewal.
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
