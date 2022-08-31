Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 6, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest. Bradley James Erickson, 46, of Climax, for Criminal Vehicular Homicide. Demetrius Lee Griffin, 53, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Renato Antonio Diaz Jr., 40, no address provided, for Public Nuisance. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following...
kvrr.com
Two Crashes At Tri-Level Interchange in Fargo, One Person Killed
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two crashes in two days at the tri-level interchange in Fargo, with one person dead. North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of Saturday’s crash as 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. Noble left I-29 and hit a concrete support pillar for I-94.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
KNOX News Radio
Two GF residents killed in crash
Two Grand Forks resident were killed in a one car crash near Crookston late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35 year old female driver was heading east on Highway 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and a 33 year...
valleynewslive.com
Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
2 from Grand Forks dead after crashing into tree in Minnesota
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota late Friday night. It happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Highway 2 near South Road in Crookston, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Nissan Altima was eastbound on the highway when the vehicle "left the roadway and hit a tree."
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant. The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon. They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated. The...
valleynewslive.com
Update: One rescued from roof after fire crews respond to south Fargo multiplex house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire officials say a person was rescued from the roof during a fire at a south Fargo home. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. The Red Cross has been called to provide assistance. Its...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
kroxam.com
THE COUNTY LINE- BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WARREN STRANDELL
Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell released another County Line Column earlier today. It can be found down below- Thoughts in this column don’t have anything to do with Polk County business or issues. Instead, they only report that I have passed the screen test and why the result of that development might have some meaning.
kroxam.com
BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY WITH CROOKSTON POLICE CHIEF DARIN SELZLER
School is finally back in session for the Crookston School District, and parents, students, and public servants are making preparations to return to the schools. But, along with a new year, the school district and Crookston Police Department are bringing new safety measures to keep the students safe. Over the...
valleynewslive.com
Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
valleynewslive.com
Fire crews are on scene of a large house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large house fire. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. According to dispatch audio, when firefighters arrived someone was standing on the roof. The Red Cross...
kfgo.com
4 detained after Fargo Police, Cass Co. Drug Task Force, SWAT carry out high-risk warrant
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly before 7am Thursday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team and Fargo Police assisted the Cass County Drug Task Force in carrying out a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building on the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway in South Fargo near Sanford Hospital.
valleynewslive.com
Road closures and traffic alerts
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several traffic alerts that could cause detours or congestion across the valley for Labor Day week. On Tuesday, eastbound 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo will be reduced to one lane near 45th St.. Work is expected through noon on Wednesday. On Tuesday,...
kvrr.com
Smash and Grab at Downtown Fargo’s This Skate Shop
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Downtown Fargo skateboard shop was the victim of a burglary. A window at This Skate Shop on the 600 block of 1st Avenue North was smashed. The business says on Instagram it happened at 7:00 Monday morning. Two longboards were taken. The business says...
valleynewslive.com
Threatening messages are a growing problem and perpetrators are harder to find, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - From leaders in Fargo to leaders at the U.S. Capitol, police say receiving threatening messages is a growing problem and perpetrators are harder to find. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating after Fargo school board members received hundreds of unwanted messages...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota woman gets self-care day after surviving life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late July, Natasha Best’s life was altered drastically after an ATV accident. She has been recovering at a Sanford Hospital since then. “I ended up hitting the approach, so I swerved the four-wheeler, and that’s when I went 20 feet and the four-wheeler landed on to of me.” said Best.
