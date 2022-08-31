ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

valleynewslive.com

2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
LARIMORE, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest. Bradley James Erickson, 46, of Climax, for Criminal Vehicular Homicide. Demetrius Lee Griffin, 53, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Renato Antonio Diaz Jr., 40, no address provided, for Public Nuisance. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following...
CROOKSTON, MN
kvrr.com

Two Crashes At Tri-Level Interchange in Fargo, One Person Killed

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two crashes in two days at the tri-level interchange in Fargo, with one person dead. North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of Saturday’s crash as 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. Noble left I-29 and hit a concrete support pillar for I-94.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Two GF residents killed in crash

Two Grand Forks resident were killed in a one car crash near Crookston late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35 year old female driver was heading east on Highway 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and a 33 year...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
KX News

UPDATE: Man killed in Fargo fixed object crash

UPDATE, 9/4/2022, 4:47 p.m.: the North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the deceased man as Zachary Noble. ————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY, 9/3/2022: FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A 33-year-old man was killed in an accident on Interstate 29 in Fargo when his car collided with a concrete pillar. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

THE COUNTY LINE- BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WARREN STRANDELL

Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell released another County Line Column earlier today. It can be found down below- Thoughts in this column don’t have anything to do with Polk County business or issues. Instead, they only report that I have passed the screen test and why the result of that development might have some meaning.
POLK COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kroxam.com

BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY WITH CROOKSTON POLICE CHIEF DARIN SELZLER

School is finally back in session for the Crookston School District, and parents, students, and public servants are making preparations to return to the schools. But, along with a new year, the school district and Crookston Police Department are bringing new safety measures to keep the students safe. Over the...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fire crews are on scene of a large house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large house fire. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. According to dispatch audio, when firefighters arrived someone was standing on the roof. The Red Cross...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Road closures and traffic alerts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several traffic alerts that could cause detours or congestion across the valley for Labor Day week. On Tuesday, eastbound 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo will be reduced to one lane near 45th St.. Work is expected through noon on Wednesday. On Tuesday,...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Smash and Grab at Downtown Fargo’s This Skate Shop

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Downtown Fargo skateboard shop was the victim of a burglary. A window at This Skate Shop on the 600 block of 1st Avenue North was smashed. The business says on Instagram it happened at 7:00 Monday morning. Two longboards were taken. The business says...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota woman gets self-care day after surviving life-threatening injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late July, Natasha Best’s life was altered drastically after an ATV accident. She has been recovering at a Sanford Hospital since then. “I ended up hitting the approach, so I swerved the four-wheeler, and that’s when I went 20 feet and the four-wheeler landed on to of me.” said Best.
FARGO, ND

