Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Man arrested after attacking woman, police at discount store in El Monte
A man was taken into custody after attacking his girlfriend and getting into a fight with police officers at a DD’s Discount store in El Monte on Friday. The suspect, identified as Roy Aguirre Jr., struck his girlfriend, who works at the store, several times with an objected and then attempted to strangle her.
nypressnews.com
Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident’s Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor’s home
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident’s home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor’s alert. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the neighbor posted a photo of the suspect on the Neighbors...
nypressnews.com
Pilot rescued on Mount Baldy after helicopter goes down, officials say
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said. The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of the pilot was...
nypressnews.com
4 million LA County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting Tuesday
BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) — More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it
Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting. A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it. A tough site to see...
nypressnews.com
Cyberattack takes down L.A. Unified operations. Schools will open on Tuesday
A cyberattack brought down the computer systems of the Los Angeles Unified School District over the weekend, but officials said late Monday night that schools would open as scheduled Tuesday morning. The attack took the district’s website offline, eliminated access to email and reportedly affected systems that teachers use to...
Comments / 0