Los Angeles County, CA

Man arrested after attacking woman, police at discount store in El Monte

A man was taken into custody after attacking his girlfriend and getting into a fight with police officers at a DD’s Discount store in El Monte on Friday. The suspect, identified as Roy Aguirre Jr., struck his girlfriend, who works at the store, several times with an objected and then attempted to strangle her.
EL MONTE, CA
Pilot rescued on Mount Baldy after helicopter goes down, officials say

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said. The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of the pilot was...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
Cyberattack takes down L.A. Unified operations. Schools will open on Tuesday

A cyberattack brought down the computer systems of the Los Angeles Unified School District over the weekend, but officials said late Monday night that schools would open as scheduled Tuesday morning. The attack took the district’s website offline, eliminated access to email and reportedly affected systems that teachers use to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

