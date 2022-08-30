Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Oregon: What Ducks media is saying about UGA
It’s No. 3 Georgia versus No. 11 Oregon on Saturday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Ducks are led by first-year head coach and former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, along with Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix. The Bulldogs kick off their national title...
SI99 WR Jalen Hale Has Texas in Top Two
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Longhorns WR Agiye Hall Reinstated, TE Billingsley Suspended 6 Games
Sarkisian confirmed news regarding two Alabama transfers ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Crimson Tide.
Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks
The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Longhorns Take Down Louisiana Monroe 52-10 In Season Opener
The Longhorns started off the season strong with a win over Louisiana Monroe Warhawks
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett to be featured in South Georgia maze
Stetson Bennett's storybook college career will be honored next month in South Georgia. Poppell Farms, located in Wayne County's Odum, Ga., announced on Thursday that Stetson Bennett will be featured prominently in a 10-acre sorghum maze. “His personal story is amazing, one of true grit and determination," Tonya Poppell said...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Georgia's Season Opener?
What does Georgia's injury report look like for the season opener?
Jaxson Dart Named Starting Quarterback For Ole Miss Season Opener
The Rebels have their signal caller for Week 1.
Longhorns DL Alfred Collins OUT vs. Louisiana Monroe with Injury
The talented Longhorns defensive linemen will miss the opener with an injury
Georgia football releases depth chart for Oregon game
ATLANTA — The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take the field Saturday to face No. 11 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and ABC is set to televise the playoff game. The Bulldogs are now 66-15...
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee Profile
News and statistics for UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"
Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
