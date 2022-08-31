ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

The Beach Needs You on September 17th

We are so excited about Coastal Cleanup Day this year! We hope to see you on Saturday, September 17th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at your favorite beach or inland site. If you sign up to volunteer online, you will be entered into a Drawing to win fabulous prizes from local businesses like A-Frame Surf Shop, Mountain Air Sports, Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Surf Happens, Backyard Bowls,Mesa Verde, Environmental Defense Center, Surf N' Wear Beach House,Dudek, and Boathouse.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County

The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Cannabis Store at Santa Claus?

There are many very compelling reasons and serious concerns that I, as well as my fellow neighbors, have in strong opposition to locating a cannabis store on Santa Claus Lane. The location would draw much more traffic to the entire length of Santa Claus Lane, which is used by all residents on Santa Claus Lane, Sand Point neighborhood, part of Padaro Lane, and hundreds of employees of the cannabis farms on the mountain-side of 101 as their way to connect with southbound Highway 101, as well as all of the beachgoers and customers of the retail stores/restaurants. This is already a congested area from a traffic standpoint, especially during the summer months. A cannabis store, which is known to have many times the number of customers compared to other retail businesses, would only make the existing problem much worse.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Zaca Creek Ranch Wedding by Tonya Szele Events

Such a beautiful wedding planned by one of our talented members, Tonya Szele Events, held at the gorgeous Zaca Creek Ranch. Continue reading to see the full wedding published on Style Me Pretty:. With Ambient Event Design in charge of the ambiance, Seasons Catering in the kitchen, TEAM Hair and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
thelog.com

2022 Banana Festival is Arriving at Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME— The Port of Hueneme will host its annual Banana Festival on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The free event welcomes guests of all ages to tour the port to enjoy live music, tasty treats, and a marketplace to shop for handcrafted and boutique items. In addition, there will be a kid’s zone for the little ones to go bananas.
PORT HUENEME, CA
visitventuraca.com

What Can I Do in Ventura for Free?￼

Yep, many of the best things in life are free. And many of them are right here in Ventura. Here are the top free things to do in Ventura, laid out for you. Pretty much everywhere. There’s plenty of free parking in downtown Ventura — over 2,900 free spots if you ever find yourself on a game show. There’s free parking for two hours, four hours, and twenty-four hours, much of it in clearly marked city lots. There’s also free parking in the five-level parking structure on Santa Clara Street between California and Chestnut (free all-day parking on the top floors, and free 4-hour parking on the bottom floors). Also free all-day parking in the upper City Hall visitor lot (at the very end of California Street). Away from Ventura’s downtown, parking in the rest of the city is free everywhere. And you won’t have to hunt for spots. Small town easy.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Kids Are Alright in S.B.Are the Parents?

Five Families Explain How They Are Navigating Local Childcare. At a certain point between pregnancy and childbirth, my vision of how I would care for my daughter disintegrated. Before she was born, I assumed I would take two months off for maternity leave and then return to work and drop her off at daycare. As my due date approached, I confidently told my husband that if I had to choose between interviewing a source and nursing a baby, I wanted to interview the source. Then she was born.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

WONDA WOMAN | Ventura’s own breaking phenom Christina Prado

PICTURED: Prado says breaking is “the dance of immigrants; it’s American.” All photos courtesy of Christina Prado. UPDATE: This article was edited to note that the breaker pictured below is Jeremy Pena. He was originally identified incorrectly as Moy Rivas. “Dancing is complex simplicity in its rawest...
VENTURA, CA
Lodging

Pacifica Hotels Opens Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, California—Pacifica Hotels unveiled the latest addition to its portfolio with the debut of Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The property opens its doors after a remodel and rebrand, offering 61 guestrooms and suites. “We are excited for the opening of Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Is it art...or lunch? Santa Barbara artist and museum curator creates national award-winning burger

Labor Day weekend is here, and for many, it means it’s time to toss some burgers on a barbeque. It’s the sizzling sounds of the end of summer. Maybe you think you’re good at the grill. Well, a Santa Barbara woman definitely is a master. She just won a contest, and thousands of dollars in prize money for creating the what's being called the best burger in the country.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

