Yep, many of the best things in life are free. And many of them are right here in Ventura. Here are the top free things to do in Ventura, laid out for you. Pretty much everywhere. There’s plenty of free parking in downtown Ventura — over 2,900 free spots if you ever find yourself on a game show. There’s free parking for two hours, four hours, and twenty-four hours, much of it in clearly marked city lots. There’s also free parking in the five-level parking structure on Santa Clara Street between California and Chestnut (free all-day parking on the top floors, and free 4-hour parking on the bottom floors). Also free all-day parking in the upper City Hall visitor lot (at the very end of California Street). Away from Ventura’s downtown, parking in the rest of the city is free everywhere. And you won’t have to hunt for spots. Small town easy.

VENTURA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO