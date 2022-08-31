Read full article on original website
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center Saturday. The post Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Beach Needs You on September 17th
We are so excited about Coastal Cleanup Day this year! We hope to see you on Saturday, September 17th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at your favorite beach or inland site. If you sign up to volunteer online, you will be entered into a Drawing to win fabulous prizes from local businesses like A-Frame Surf Shop, Mountain Air Sports, Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Surf Happens, Backyard Bowls,Mesa Verde, Environmental Defense Center, Surf N' Wear Beach House,Dudek, and Boathouse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County
The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
Noozhawk
Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara Plans to Add Stacked Burial Spaces to Its Property
Calvary Cemetery is planning to add 1,106 graves to its property on North Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara. The project went before the city's Historic Landmarks Commission this past week. In addition to adding 1,106 burial spaces, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which owns the cemetery, wants to add a small cremation garden.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Cannabis Store at Santa Claus?
There are many very compelling reasons and serious concerns that I, as well as my fellow neighbors, have in strong opposition to locating a cannabis store on Santa Claus Lane. The location would draw much more traffic to the entire length of Santa Claus Lane, which is used by all residents on Santa Claus Lane, Sand Point neighborhood, part of Padaro Lane, and hundreds of employees of the cannabis farms on the mountain-side of 101 as their way to connect with southbound Highway 101, as well as all of the beachgoers and customers of the retail stores/restaurants. This is already a congested area from a traffic standpoint, especially during the summer months. A cannabis store, which is known to have many times the number of customers compared to other retail businesses, would only make the existing problem much worse.
Santa Barbara Zoo: Animals get icy treats as western heat wave continues
Humans are not the only ones affected by the heat this week, Lioness Felicia and the other zoo animals are too! The post Santa Barbara Zoo: Animals get icy treats as western heat wave continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbarawedding.com
Zaca Creek Ranch Wedding by Tonya Szele Events
Such a beautiful wedding planned by one of our talented members, Tonya Szele Events, held at the gorgeous Zaca Creek Ranch. Continue reading to see the full wedding published on Style Me Pretty:. With Ambient Event Design in charge of the ambiance, Seasons Catering in the kitchen, TEAM Hair and...
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
thelog.com
2022 Banana Festival is Arriving at Port Hueneme
PORT HUENEME— The Port of Hueneme will host its annual Banana Festival on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The free event welcomes guests of all ages to tour the port to enjoy live music, tasty treats, and a marketplace to shop for handcrafted and boutique items. In addition, there will be a kid’s zone for the little ones to go bananas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria, CA in the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the last week to $363. That’s $45 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $318. In the past...
visitventuraca.com
What Can I Do in Ventura for Free?￼
Yep, many of the best things in life are free. And many of them are right here in Ventura. Here are the top free things to do in Ventura, laid out for you. Pretty much everywhere. There’s plenty of free parking in downtown Ventura — over 2,900 free spots if you ever find yourself on a game show. There’s free parking for two hours, four hours, and twenty-four hours, much of it in clearly marked city lots. There’s also free parking in the five-level parking structure on Santa Clara Street between California and Chestnut (free all-day parking on the top floors, and free 4-hour parking on the bottom floors). Also free all-day parking in the upper City Hall visitor lot (at the very end of California Street). Away from Ventura’s downtown, parking in the rest of the city is free everywhere. And you won’t have to hunt for spots. Small town easy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Book the Date for Planned Parenthood’s Annual Book Sale in Santa Barbara
Students aren’t the only ones getting back to the books this fall. The annual Planned Parenthood Book Sale is back in person at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibit Hall September 15-25. This awesome book sale is a great place to stock up on bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction favorites, children’s...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Kids Are Alright in S.B.Are the Parents?
Five Families Explain How They Are Navigating Local Childcare. At a certain point between pregnancy and childbirth, my vision of how I would care for my daughter disintegrated. Before she was born, I assumed I would take two months off for maternity leave and then return to work and drop her off at daycare. As my due date approached, I confidently told my husband that if I had to choose between interviewing a source and nursing a baby, I wanted to interview the source. Then she was born.
Ventura County Reporter
WONDA WOMAN | Ventura’s own breaking phenom Christina Prado
PICTURED: Prado says breaking is “the dance of immigrants; it’s American.” All photos courtesy of Christina Prado. UPDATE: This article was edited to note that the breaker pictured below is Jeremy Pena. He was originally identified incorrectly as Moy Rivas. “Dancing is complex simplicity in its rawest...
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
Santa Barbara Independent
Identity Released of Ojai Motorcyclist Killed in Santa Barbara Crash on Hwy. 101
The Ojai motorcyclist killed in Wednesday morning’s crash on Highway 101 south of the Salina Street offramp in Santa Barbara has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Joshua Latham, 31. Latham was driving a Yamaha motorcycle and “traveling in and out of all traffic lanes, at a...
New grocery store opens in Lompoc
An Aldi grocery store opened its doors in Lompoc on Thursday. The new store is located at 729 North H Street.
Lodging
Pacifica Hotels Opens Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, California—Pacifica Hotels unveiled the latest addition to its portfolio with the debut of Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The property opens its doors after a remodel and rebrand, offering 61 guestrooms and suites. “We are excited for the opening of Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: 1-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Goleta Collision Jolts Entire Community
Reality has a funny way of intruding at the most inopportune time. Not even a week after California banned — banned — the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by a mere 4,230 days from now, Californians were told to not charge their electric cars due to ... a shortage of electricity.
kclu.org
Is it art...or lunch? Santa Barbara artist and museum curator creates national award-winning burger
Labor Day weekend is here, and for many, it means it’s time to toss some burgers on a barbeque. It’s the sizzling sounds of the end of summer. Maybe you think you’re good at the grill. Well, a Santa Barbara woman definitely is a master. She just won a contest, and thousands of dollars in prize money for creating the what's being called the best burger in the country.
