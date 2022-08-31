ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Bellevue businessman wins lawsuit against city hall

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a saying when it comes to the average citizen taking on the government in court that you can’t beat city hall. That didn’t stop a Bellevue businessman from trying. Heavy rain two years ago washed away part of a strip mall owned...
WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisor Appointed Auditor Sara Harris Submits Resignation

(Atlantic) On Wednesday, Cass County Auditor Sara Harris submitted her resignation to the Cass County Board of Supervisors. In February, longtime Auditor Dale Sunderman resigned and, following the interview process, appointed Harris to the position. In April, Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier presented the Oath of Office to Harris to fill the position up to November, in which she would have to file papers in the November General Election.
CASS COUNTY, IA
NebraskaTV

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes resigning

LINCOLN, Neb. — The director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections is resigning. According to a news release from Governor Pete Ricketts' office, on Thursday, Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation effective Oct. 7. “Scott has been a highly effective leader of our State Department of Corrections,” Ricketts said....
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
GRETNA, NE
kfornow.com

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 2

(KFOR Lincoln September 2, 2022) The Lincoln Lancaster Country Health department reported 118 news cases of Covid 19 Friday. The Covid 19 risk dial is at elevated yellow – meaning there is a moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:. 40 with...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

First Wave of Residents Have Moved Out Of State-Run Glenwood Resource Center

(Glenwood) The exodus has begun from Glenwood Resource Center. More than 150 adults with profound disabilities were living there as of this spring, and the first set of residents moved out last week. Glenwood is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents. Glenwood’s closure follows a federal investigation of allegations that residents were being mistreated and were not getting adequate medical care.
GLENWOOD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates in-custody death

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team responded to a call of a suicidal individual who later died. OPD said officers with the Omaha Police Uniform Patrol Bureau were dispatched to 7700 block of Mary St. around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a call of a suicidal individual threatening to shoot themself.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
NEBRASKA STATE
