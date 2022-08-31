ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoakum, TX

Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
VICTORIA, TX
Yoakum, TX
Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
SEGUIN, TX
Local officials successfully locate three stolen vehicles, arrest suspect involved

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies had a busy Tuesday morning attempting to locate several stolen vehicles. At approximately 6:16 a.m., Deputy Michael Krenek responded to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. He then learned from video surveillance that a single male exited another vehicle and stole the pickup truck.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Convicted felon arrested on three outstanding warrants during traffic stop

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 6:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Hallettsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Fairwinds St. The male subject came to a stop at W. Fifth Street and Kessler Street. He then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Law enforcement established a perimeter. After a lengthy search, officials apprehended the subject and took him into custody without incident in the 100 block of Willis St.
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
SCHERTZ, TX
Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision

VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
VICTORIA, TX
Yoakum high school campus receives second outside threat

YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Yoakum High School received another outside threat. All Yoakum I.S.D. campuses have been put on lockdown for safety precautions. The District also allowed early dismissal of high school students for the day, giving parents permission to pick up their students at the high school cafeteria. All other campuses will...
YOAKUM, TX
Local woman earns recognition during inaugural Guadalupe County Women of Influence conference

(Seguin) — A local woman’s efforts and impact on the Seguin and Guadalupe County area are not going unnoticed. In fact, her influence as a leader in the community has named her the first ever Guadalupe County Women of Influence Awardee. Deana Henk was recently chosen and awarded by a committee of business leaders from outside of Guadalupe County to receive the inaugural award given by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented as part of the chamber’s Texas Women of Influence Conference held last week at the Seguin Coliseum.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Gonzales listed among 10 oldest towns in Texas

Gonzales is a diverse, unique and historical city, that hometown citizens rightly are proud to call home. Many may be unaware that the city is actually among the oldest cities in Texas. In a recent story online, the city was named as No. 9 on the Top 10 oldest cities in the state.
GONZALES, TX
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd

The following is an article provided by Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd. This school year the Victoria I.S.D. will again revisit our attendance boundaries with the goal of making a recommendation early in the 2023 calendar year. The first and most important thing I want you to know is that we believe most of our community will not be impacted this year. You will recall that we shifted attendance boundaries on February 25, 2020, after a several-month process of data analysis and community input. I will quickly review that process because our process this year will be very similar.
VICTORIA, TX
Save 40 cents per gallon today at Circle K gas station in Cuero

Today, Sept. 1, is Circle K Fuel Day and to celebrate the price on fuel will be dropped by 40 cents per gallon from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount. The Cuero Circle K located at 502 N....
CUERO, TX

