Read full article on original website
Related
Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
Lawsuit filed against estate of Patrick Cullen for molestation of a minor
VICTORIA, Texas – A lawsuit has been filed against the estate of Patrick Cullen, a Victoria attorney who was found dead in his home in January of 2022. Authorities ruled his death as suspicious in nature. In the lawsuit, which you can view here, a Jane Doe is suing Jean Cullen, who the suit names as the independent executor of...
KSAT 12
Public servant assaults, felony DWI and drug case among those dismissed after errant Schertz PD evidence purge
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Guadalupe County Attorney this week dismissed felony cases against five defendants after evidence in each of the criminal matters was improperly destroyed by the Schertz Police Department, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The move by prosecutors was the latest step in the months-long...
UPDATE: Suspect involved in Yoakum I.S.D. threats identified as juvenile from Canada
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety Agents identified the suspect who made threats against Yoakum High School on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. The suspect is a juvenile from Alberta, Canada. Law enforcement authorities made contact with the juvenile and parents in Canada on Thursday, Sept. 1. The suspect admitted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria woman accused of stealing a vehicle and drunk driving
VICTORIA, Texas – Wednesday night Victoria police arrested Joanna Martinez, 35, on multiple charges. She’s accused of stealing a vehicle at a business in the 3000 block of Houston Hwy. It happened just before 9 p.m. “The vehicle owner went in the office and when he went back...
KSAT 12
Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
Local officials successfully locate three stolen vehicles, arrest suspect involved
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies had a busy Tuesday morning attempting to locate several stolen vehicles. At approximately 6:16 a.m., Deputy Michael Krenek responded to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. He then learned from video surveillance that a single male exited another vehicle and stole the pickup truck.
Convicted felon arrested on three outstanding warrants during traffic stop
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 6:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Hallettsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Fairwinds St. The male subject came to a stop at W. Fifth Street and Kessler Street. He then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Law enforcement established a perimeter. After a lengthy search, officials apprehended the subject and took him into custody without incident in the 100 block of Willis St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision
VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Hallettsville police arrest two for Possession of a Controlled Substance
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 12:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Hallettsville Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Fairwinds St. for a traffic violation. During the investigation, the officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered the male...
fox7austin.com
'They don't need to play around': Parents react to threat made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - Four teenage students, a boy and three girls, have been arrested and are facing felony charges of making terroristic threats. This comes after a threat was written on the wall of a girls’ bathroom at Lockhart High School. The threat, which reads: "I’m going to shoot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yoakum high school campus receives second outside threat
YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Yoakum High School received another outside threat. All Yoakum I.S.D. campuses have been put on lockdown for safety precautions. The District also allowed early dismissal of high school students for the day, giving parents permission to pick up their students at the high school cafeteria. All other campuses will...
seguintoday.com
Local woman earns recognition during inaugural Guadalupe County Women of Influence conference
(Seguin) — A local woman’s efforts and impact on the Seguin and Guadalupe County area are not going unnoticed. In fact, her influence as a leader in the community has named her the first ever Guadalupe County Women of Influence Awardee. Deana Henk was recently chosen and awarded by a committee of business leaders from outside of Guadalupe County to receive the inaugural award given by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented as part of the chamber’s Texas Women of Influence Conference held last week at the Seguin Coliseum.
Law enforcement responded to a disturbance at H-E-B Plus!
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, Victoria Police Department officers responded to H-E-B Plus!, 6106 N. Navarro St. in reference to a disturbance. Witnesses believed an abduction had occurred and were concerned for a female’s safety. Through investigation, officers made contact with the parties...
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales listed among 10 oldest towns in Texas
Gonzales is a diverse, unique and historical city, that hometown citizens rightly are proud to call home. Many may be unaware that the city is actually among the oldest cities in Texas. In a recent story online, the city was named as No. 9 on the Top 10 oldest cities in the state.
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd
The following is an article provided by Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd. This school year the Victoria I.S.D. will again revisit our attendance boundaries with the goal of making a recommendation early in the 2023 calendar year. The first and most important thing I want you to know is that we believe most of our community will not be impacted this year. You will recall that we shifted attendance boundaries on February 25, 2020, after a several-month process of data analysis and community input. I will quickly review that process because our process this year will be very similar.
'I don't need tenths, I need inches' | Fayette County rancher still waiting for significant rain after scattered showers in August
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Since KVUE first visited Rick Schilling's ranch in July, he said his land has only gotten drier. "I don't need tenths, I need inches," Schilling said of the recent rains. "We need a good 6- to 8-inch rain over a period of a week to really put a damper on the drought."
5 local educators receive $1,500 shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, five Victoria I.S.D. staff members received a $300 gift card to shop at Academy Sports + Outdoors. The shopping spree’s amount totaled to $1,500. The five recipients of the shopping spree included:. Jamie Saenz. Ashley Scott. Destiny Ybarbo. Sarah Young. Superintendent...
dewittcountytoday.com
Save 40 cents per gallon today at Circle K gas station in Cuero
Today, Sept. 1, is Circle K Fuel Day and to celebrate the price on fuel will be dropped by 40 cents per gallon from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount. The Cuero Circle K located at 502 N....
Comments / 0