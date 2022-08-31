(CBS DETROIT) - Two state canvassers denied a vote to certify a Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative. On Wednesday, a 2-2 deadlock vote stalled the proposal to go before voters in November.Board of State Canvassers Chair Tony Daunt is telling Detroit Now, the language that was approved is not the same language that was submitted."Disagreement on whether or not on what they have provided meets form requirements," Daunt said.Reproductive Freedom For All organized the campaign to block a 1931 law that makes abortions illegal, even in cases of rape and incest.Last week Attorney Steve Liedel requested for the ballot initiative's language...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO