Lyin' Joe Biden
2d ago
The professor offered to call the student by their given name as a fair compromise. This is about forcing a professor into submission, not what pronouns are used.
suu.edu
SUU Makes History With First Doctorate Students
When Southern Utah University students returned to campus this week for the start of the fall semester, ten students began their path on a history-making event. For the first time in SUU’s 125 years, the University welcomed doctoral students to campus. The students in the Doctorate of Psychology program’s first cohort are primarily from Utah, and eight are graduates of SUU.
davisjournal.com
Governor encourages unity to bridge the divide in America
KAYSVILLE—From race issues to housing, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a variety of topics at a town hall hosted by the Davis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was one of the stops the governor and first lady Abby Cox made as they visited Davis County. After the town hall, they were scheduled to take a tour of the receiving center in Farmington where law enforcement can bring people they have arrested for drug offenses in for treatment.
What is a ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ and is it necessary?
A Women’s Bill of Rights is being promoted by Independent Women’s Voice. Utah Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes is urging states to adopt a Women’s Bill of Rights. Utah banned transgender girls from playing girls school sports.
kslnewsradio.com
SUU professor sues school over preferred pronouns
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Southern Utah University professor is suing the school because it requires him to use everyone’s preferred pronouns. Tenured professor Richard Bugg says it infringes upon his political beliefs and First Amendment right to free speech to use a non-binary student’s preferred they/them pronouns.
kuer.org
The majority of Utah health teachers want help teaching sexuality and mental health
Utah health teachers say they want help teaching human sexuality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report in August based on 2020 surveys of lead health education teachers and middle and high school principals about school health policies and practices. Michael Friedrichs, Utah’s coordinator for the 2020...
Armed Idaho locals show up to library board meetings to push ban of over 400 books
CNN’s Nick Watt is in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where locals are pushing back against activists trying to get more than 400 books banned from the library — books that the library doesn’t even have.
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
ksl.com
Doubt over the accuracy of court-ordered drug tests could have widespread implications for Utahns
PROVO — A Utah County couple says almost no one has believed them as they've tried to sound the alarm on what they believe to be false positive results from court-ordered drug tests. "I wouldn't believe it unless it was me living it, to be honest with you," said...
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
ksl.com
Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says
SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
ksl.com
Utah reports 2,947 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths over past week
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,947 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths over past week. The daily average for new cases stood at 421. On Thursday, 159 patients in hospitals across the state had the coronavirus. Compared to the previous...
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
kjzz.com
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
Canvassers fail to certify Michigan abortion ban ballot initiative
(CBS DETROIT) - Two state canvassers denied a vote to certify a Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative. On Wednesday, a 2-2 deadlock vote stalled the proposal to go before voters in November.Board of State Canvassers Chair Tony Daunt is telling Detroit Now, the language that was approved is not the same language that was submitted."Disagreement on whether or not on what they have provided meets form requirements," Daunt said.Reproductive Freedom For All organized the campaign to block a 1931 law that makes abortions illegal, even in cases of rape and incest.Last week Attorney Steve Liedel requested for the ballot initiative's language...
Texas School District Rejects 'In God We Trust' Signs In Arabic And Rainbow Font
Texas public schools are required by law to hang donated posters of the motto.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Herald-Journal
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit
The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – Sept 1st, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Iron County Fair, Country Music Festival, Landslide Festival, Utah Wine Festival, St. George Farmers Market, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
kjzz.com
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
