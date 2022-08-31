ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Comments / 10

Lyin' Joe Biden
2d ago

The professor offered to call the student by their given name as a fair compromise. This is about forcing a professor into submission, not what pronouns are used.

Reply
6
Related
suu.edu

SUU Makes History With First Doctorate Students

When Southern Utah University students returned to campus this week for the start of the fall semester, ten students began their path on a history-making event. For the first time in SUU’s 125 years, the University welcomed doctoral students to campus. The students in the Doctorate of Psychology program’s first cohort are primarily from Utah, and eight are graduates of SUU.
CEDAR CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

Governor encourages unity to bridge the divide in America

KAYSVILLE—From race issues to housing, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a variety of topics at a town hall hosted by the Davis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was one of the stops the governor and first lady Abby Cox made as they visited Davis County. After the town hall, they were scheduled to take a tour of the receiving center in Farmington where law enforcement can bring people they have arrested for drug offenses in for treatment.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SUU professor sues school over preferred pronouns

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Southern Utah University professor is suing the school because it requires him to use everyone’s preferred pronouns. Tenured professor Richard Bugg says it infringes upon his political beliefs and First Amendment right to free speech to use a non-binary student’s preferred they/them pronouns.
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Government
Cedar City, UT
Society
Cedar City, UT
Education
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suu#Southern Utah University#Pronoun#College#Racism
ksl.com

Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Detroit

Canvassers fail to certify Michigan abortion ban ballot initiative

(CBS DETROIT) - Two state canvassers denied a vote to certify a Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative. On Wednesday, a 2-2 deadlock vote stalled the proposal to go before voters in November.Board of State Canvassers Chair Tony Daunt is telling Detroit Now, the language that was approved is not the same language that was submitted."Disagreement on whether or not on what they have provided meets form requirements," Daunt said.Reproductive Freedom For All organized the campaign to block a 1931 law that makes abortions illegal, even in cases of rape and incest.Last week Attorney Steve Liedel requested for the ballot initiative's language...
MICHIGAN STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit

The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – Sept 1st, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Iron County Fair, Country Music Festival, Landslide Festival, Utah Wine Festival, St. George Farmers Market, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy