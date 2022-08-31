ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

James S. Dewey, Formerly of Goleta, 1936-2022

On Aug. 23, 2022, Jim Dewey was called home at the age of 85 from complications following open heart surgery. We have lost, and heaven has gained, a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and Catholic deacon. Jim was born in Oakland, California, on Sept. 18, 1936. He grew up...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Goes for Win at Pacifica, Comes Up Short, 28-20

OXNARD — After committing five turnovers in the game, the Santa Barbara High School football team capitalized on an interception to put itself in position to take a late lead at Pacifica on Friday night. Down 21-14, the Dons drove 88 yards following Andrew Tobin’s pick and scored a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Overpowered by Rio Mesa in Channel League Opener

Rio Mesa quarterback J.J. Bittner threw a pair of touchown passes in the first quarter, and the Spartans returned a San Marcos fumble 60 yards for a score just before halftime en route to a 42-3 win over San Marcos in a Channel League football opener in Friday night at Michaelson Stadium.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Inducting 4 Individuals, 2 Teams Into Vaquero Hall of Fame on Saturday

The Santa Barbara City College Athletics Department will honor its 2021 and 2022 Vaqueros Hall of Fame induction classes during Saturday's season-opening football game against county rival Allan Hancock at La Playa Stadium. The 2022 class includes former SBCC football head coach Carmen DiPoalo, the 1982 SBCC Football Team, and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Cross Country Competes in the Heat at Cool Breeze Invite

The event was called the Cool Breeze Invite, but the weather conditions were were far from cool for the cross country runners in Pomona on Saturday evening. San Marcos and new coach Marilyn Hantgin made their season debuts at the competition, which had its start pushed back to 7 p.m. due to the 100-degree temperatures earlier in the day.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Women Lose 3-1 to Pepperdine at Asics Classic

MALIBU — UCSB Women's Volleyball was back on the road for its second tournament of the year as they headed south for the Pepperdine Asics Classic, opening against the host Pepperdine University Waves, who received votes in the most recent AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. After four sets of...
MALIBU, CA
Noozhawk

Big Plays Keep Bishop Diego Undefeated With 35-14 Victory Over Garces

Bishop Diego High’s defense bent but didn’t break. Its offense, on the other hand, seemed to snap off a big play any time it needed one. Three of the Cardinals’ first eight plays went for touchdowns of between 62 and 75 yards in their 35-14 football victory over Bakersfield’s Garces Memorial on Friday at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Stumbles in Channel League Opener Against Buena, 35-14

Everything was going right for the Dos Pueblos High School football early in its contest Friday night against Buena High, but mistakes and missed opportunities allowed the Bulldogs to run away with the contest, defeating the Chargers 35-14 at Scott O’Leary Stadium. With its first loss of the season,...
GOLETA, CA

