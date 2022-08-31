ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard woman killed, ex-husband to face charges

The ex-husband of an Oxnard woman killed on July 10, 2021 has been accused of killing her and dumping her body near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County. Josefino Cayetano Maldonado has been charged with the murder of Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas, 46, whose body was found on an embankment north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Child in Fatal Collision Identified as One Year Old Goleta Male

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the child in the fatal vehicle collision as a one-year-old male from Goleta. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver remained on scene. There are no pending charges. The child's name is...
GOLETA, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Driver Arrested for Firearms Possession, Passenger Arrested for Felony Warrant Related to October 2021 Shooting in Oxnard

SUSPECTS: Eric Harris, 18-year-old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: Community Center Park East, 800 Hobson Wy., Oxnard. On September 1st, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) located wanted subject, Luke Navarro, at Community Center Park East. Navarro was known to have a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a shooting that took place on October 29, 2021, in the 2500 blk. of Spur Dr. Navarro was in the company of Eric Harris, who was also involved in the 2021 shooting. Harris and Navarro entered a vehicle parked in the parking lot and were immediately contacted by Special Enforcement Unit Officers. During the high risk stop, Harris was observed discarding an item in the rear compartment of his sport utility vehicle.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta

The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
VENTURA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Boy Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Nectarine Avenue [Goleta, CA]

GOLETA, CA (September 2, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Nectarine Avenue that killed one child. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., between Mandarin Drive and Alondra Drive on August 30th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However,...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

James S. Dewey, Formerly of Goleta, 1936-2022

On Aug. 23, 2022, Jim Dewey was called home at the age of 85 from complications following open heart surgery. We have lost, and heaven has gained, a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and Catholic deacon. Jim was born in Oakland, California, on Sept. 18, 1936. He grew up...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Cannabis Store at Santa Claus?

There are many very compelling reasons and serious concerns that I, as well as my fellow neighbors, have in strong opposition to locating a cannabis store on Santa Claus Lane. The location would draw much more traffic to the entire length of Santa Claus Lane, which is used by all residents on Santa Claus Lane, Sand Point neighborhood, part of Padaro Lane, and hundreds of employees of the cannabis farms on the mountain-side of 101 as their way to connect with southbound Highway 101, as well as all of the beachgoers and customers of the retail stores/restaurants. This is already a congested area from a traffic standpoint, especially during the summer months. A cannabis store, which is known to have many times the number of customers compared to other retail businesses, would only make the existing problem much worse.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

