Police conduct DUI checkpoint, screen 241 vehicles
The Santa Maria Police Department conducted another DUI checkpoint Friday night through early Saturday morning. Police say they arrested one of the drivers for DUI while conducting the checkpoint.
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard woman killed, ex-husband to face charges
The ex-husband of an Oxnard woman killed on July 10, 2021 has been accused of killing her and dumping her body near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County. Josefino Cayetano Maldonado has been charged with the murder of Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas, 46, whose body was found on an embankment north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County.
Authorities release name of motorcyclist who died in accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the motorcyclist who died after colliding with another car on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Wednesday. The post Authorities release name of motorcyclist who died in accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Captain in deadly Santa Barbara boat fire won’t face manslaughter charge, judge rules
Jerry Boylan was at the helm of the Santa Barbara-based Conception dive boat when it caught fire and sank, killing 34 people.
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center Saturday. The post Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Child in Fatal Collision Identified as One Year Old Goleta Male
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the child in the fatal vehicle collision as a one-year-old male from Goleta. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver remained on scene. There are no pending charges. The child's name is...
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Driver Arrested for Firearms Possession, Passenger Arrested for Felony Warrant Related to October 2021 Shooting in Oxnard
SUSPECTS: Eric Harris, 18-year-old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: Community Center Park East, 800 Hobson Wy., Oxnard. On September 1st, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) located wanted subject, Luke Navarro, at Community Center Park East. Navarro was known to have a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a shooting that took place on October 29, 2021, in the 2500 blk. of Spur Dr. Navarro was in the company of Eric Harris, who was also involved in the 2021 shooting. Harris and Navarro entered a vehicle parked in the parking lot and were immediately contacted by Special Enforcement Unit Officers. During the high risk stop, Harris was observed discarding an item in the rear compartment of his sport utility vehicle.
kvta.com
Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta
The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday
Munir Delgado, one, died after he was hit by a car on the 67 block of Nectarine Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The post Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: 1-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Goleta Collision Jolts Entire Community
Reality has a funny way of intruding at the most inopportune time. Not even a week after California banned — banned — the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by a mere 4,230 days from now, Californians were told to not charge their electric cars due to ... a shortage of electricity.
Dive boat fire: Judge tosses manslaughter charge in disaster that killed 34 off Ventura County coast
A judge threw out an indictment charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Ventura County coast.
L.A. Weekly
Boy Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Nectarine Avenue [Goleta, CA]
GOLETA, CA (September 2, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Nectarine Avenue that killed one child. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., between Mandarin Drive and Alondra Drive on August 30th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However,...
Noozhawk
James S. Dewey, Formerly of Goleta, 1936-2022
On Aug. 23, 2022, Jim Dewey was called home at the age of 85 from complications following open heart surgery. We have lost, and heaven has gained, a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and Catholic deacon. Jim was born in Oakland, California, on Sept. 18, 1936. He grew up...
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane
A fatal car accident involving a motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara shut down the left lane on Wednesday morning. The post Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Emergency alert telling LA, Ventura counties to evacuate sent by mistake: officials
LOS ANGELES - An emergency alert sent to some residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday telling the entire city to evacuate was sent by mistake, officials confirmed. "Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas," the message...
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Cannabis Store at Santa Claus?
There are many very compelling reasons and serious concerns that I, as well as my fellow neighbors, have in strong opposition to locating a cannabis store on Santa Claus Lane. The location would draw much more traffic to the entire length of Santa Claus Lane, which is used by all residents on Santa Claus Lane, Sand Point neighborhood, part of Padaro Lane, and hundreds of employees of the cannabis farms on the mountain-side of 101 as their way to connect with southbound Highway 101, as well as all of the beachgoers and customers of the retail stores/restaurants. This is already a congested area from a traffic standpoint, especially during the summer months. A cannabis store, which is known to have many times the number of customers compared to other retail businesses, would only make the existing problem much worse.
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta
A child was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon. The post Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
