ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 2

Lorraine Hee-Chorley
3d ago

This is outrages. We pay enough fees to the county. These are public records that should be available to everyone and not to a selected few who can pay the ridiculous fee.

Reply
3
Related
The Mendocino Voice

Negotiations between county, labor union still ongoing

MENDOCINO Co., 9/2/22 — About 120 members of the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 rallied at the August 16 Board of Supervisors meeting for the second time since the union’s contract with the county expired on June 30. The union representing county workers is urging the county...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Excessive heat warning in effect through Tuesday for Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co, 9/2/22 — The National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat warning this Labor Day weekend for central and eastern Mendocino County, in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Tuesday. The news comes a couple days after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency throughout California, saying, “While we are taking steps to get us through the immediate crisis, this reinforces the need for urgent action to end our dependence on fossil fuels that are destroying our climate and making these heat waves hotter and more common.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
localemagazine.com

How to Spend a Romantic Weekend Away in Mendocino County, CA

From Vineyards to the Redwood Forest, Mendocino County Is a Dream Come True. Take a weekend getaway with your partner and head to the one-of-a-kind Mendocino County wine country—the only place in the world where you can take in views of vineyards and redwood forests at the same time! Mix in some sparkling wine, caviar, farm-to-table cheeses and intimate five-star dinners, and you’re set for a full luxury getaway with your sweetheart. Mendocino County Couples Getaway.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

City of Ukiah Urges Community to Conserve Energy as Heat Wave Hits Region

The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. Sustained and widespread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources needed to help California meet its electricity demand. The State is asking all residents and businesses to conserve energy at this time. Voluntary conservation efforts can prevent the need for more extreme actions such as service interruptions and power outages.
UKIAH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Records#Mendocino Co#Fac#The Board Of Supervisors
CBS San Francisco

Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning

WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m.  At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence

After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
ksro.com

Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained

The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
WILLITS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Mendocino Voice

Gina Bean ordered to appear on drug charges at Ten Mile courthouse Tuesday morning

FORT BRAGG, 8/29/22 — Gina Bean, who was convicted of leaving the scene of the crash that killed Calum Hunnicutt July 18, 2019, in Mendocino, has been ordered to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Bean is technically out on bail and probation simultaneously while attorneys appeal her criminal conviction, but she was cited and released by the Fort Bragg Police Department July 2 on suspicion of possessing a methamphetamine pipe.
FORT BRAGG, CA
ksro.com

Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities

Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Lake County News

Tuesday afternoon fire burns three structures

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Three structures were burned in a Tuesday afternoon fire in the Kelseyville area. A structure fire with occupants reported to be trapped was dispatched in the 4100 block of Montezuma Way shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy black...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

St. Mary’s School in Ukiah Hires New Principal

The following is a press release issued by St. Mary’s:. As it starts a new academic year, St. Mary of the Angels Catholic School is pleased to welcome Andrew Soria as its new principal. He comes to St. Mary’s after serving as the Associate Head of School for Academics at Pacifica Christian High School in Santa Monica, a top-ten ranked Christian school in the state. Prior to that, Soria held teaching positions at the elementary, high school, college, and adult levels.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy