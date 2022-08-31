Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SD’s AG office returns to having a spokesman
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Vargo didn’t have a lot of time to prepare when the governor appointed the Pennington County state’s attorney to replace Jason Ravnsborg as South Dakota attorney general on June 28. One of the first things Vargo did as the new interim AG...
drgnews.com
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
sdpb.org
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County Sheriff sign mutual support agreement
There is a first-of-its-kind agreement between the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety. The memorandum of mutual support is described as “historic” and a “force multiplier” for both agencies, as violent crime rates continue to rise. Oglala Sioux...
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs
A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the results of Meade County’s special election
STURGIS, S.D. — Meade County residents voted “no” for increasing the number of medical cannabis licenses and “yes” for expanding the Rural Meade Ambulance District. Meade County held a special election to vote on the proposed revisions to ordinance 53, which would affect the number of medical cannabis licenses in the county.
newscenter1.tv
Bond set for man accused in Rapid City double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Bond is set for one man accused in the double homicide in the Knollwood Apartments in late August. Chase Quick Bear, 20, appeared in Pennington County Court on Thursday. He’s charged with conspiracy first-degree murder for the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk.
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
sdpb.org
Prison population crisis drives new construction
Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first dispensary in Rapid City for medical marijuana opened Thursday. The business is called Puffy’s, located on West Main Street. After years of working to get opened, co-founder Kittrick Jeffries says he’s excited for the future of the store. “It’s surreal,...
KELOLAND TV
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
KEVN
Rapid City pool goes to the dogs to support the Humane Society of the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a paws-itevly good event. The Black Hills Humane Society is hosting its annual end-of-summer bash for your favorite dogs. Wags and Waves lets the dogs take over Jimmy Hilton Pool Sunday, September 4, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Just let your dog chill in the pool, listen to “Who Let the Dogs Out”, and show off their fetching skills with unlimited tennis balls.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
sdpb.org
Questions remain about controversial books meant for Rapid City classrooms
The Rapid City Board of Education received national attention last May, after district administrators found five books inappropriate for use in 12th grade English classes. More than 300 copies of the titles were included on a surplus list “to be destroyed.”. Administrators and principals found the titles controversial because...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Secure status at Stevens High School lifted
UPDATE (11:10 a.m.): Secure status has been lifted for Stevens High School, West Middle School, South Canyon Elementary, Canyon Lake Elementary and Pinedale Elementary. Police learned that the gun was a toy pistol and had been ditched by the individual a short time after leaving the area. Law enforcement confirmed the gun was a toy pistol.
sdpb.org
Dream Design to host groundbreaking for new industrial park
Rapid City is gaining a new source of economic growth with the addition of an industrial park south of town. Dream Design International Inc., a local development firm, is hosting a groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Black Hills Industrial Center. "It's a chance...
newscenter1.tv
No bond for accused Box Elder murderer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The man accused of killing a 61-year-old woman in her Box Elder home was denied bond in his initial court appearance on Friday. 43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Prince was caught attempting to flee the scene...
KELOLAND TV
Breaking records at the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost one year since the new Summit Arena finished construction and rebranding the civic center. Since then, the Monument has seen hundreds of thousands of people come through the doors. Whether it’s the Black Hills Stock Show or a popular country...
KELOLAND TV
Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
